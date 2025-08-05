  • home icon
John Cena to Finally Bring Back Ghost of Brock Lesnar’s Past to Teach Him a Lesson in WWE? Exploring the Possibility

By Love Verma
Published Aug 05, 2025 01:58 GMT
Brock Lesnar [Image credits: WWE.com]
Brock Lesnar [Image credits: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes dethroned John Cena at WWE SummerSlam and ended his historic 17th world title reign. Things went downhill for the Cenation Leader after the match when Brock Lesnar made his return and delivered a thunderous F5 to him.

Now, there are high chances that a feud between Lesnar and Cena is about to begin in the Stamford-based promotion, and the company will rejuvenate their rivalry. Amid this, there is a possibility that the Franchise Player may finally bring back a ghost of Brock Lesnar's past to teach him a lesson in WWE, and this ghost is The Rock.

It's been a long time since The Final Boss appeared in the Sports entertainment juggernaut, as he last appeared at Elimination Chamber 2025. Despite his initial involvement in Cena's retirement tour and his heel turn, The Rock is only mentioned on television but has not had an actual appearance yet.

Following the return of the Beast Incarnate, it's the peak time to bring back the People's Champion. The Rock already has a history with the Beast, as the Suplex City Mayor defeated him in a SummerSlam match in 2002.

This all makes perfect sense if Cena brings the Hollywood star back to the company to teach Lesnar a lesson following The Beast's actions at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Rest, it remains to be seen how the storyline will progress further as John Cena will be present in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Talking about Lesnar, his next appearance is yet to be confirmed following an impressive comeback at SummerSlam.

When is the John Cena vs Brock Lesnar match expected to take place in WWE?

After the two-night SummerSlam event, WWE is moving toward its next premium live event, Clash in Paris 2025. This PLE is set to emanate live on August 31, 2025, from Paris La Défense Arena, France. It's worth noting that John Cena is already being advertised for this PLE and is featured on the promotional poster.

This seemingly confirms that the Cenation Leader will compete at Clash in Paris, and after what happened at SummerSlam, a match against Lesnar might take place on this show. Usually, international PLEs get huge matches as WWE wants to attract big crowds to make the show a big success.

Booking Lesnar vs. Cena at Clash in Paris is a wise business decision that makes sense to unfold as it boosts ticket sales to new levels.

