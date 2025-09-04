John Cena to be forced to miss SmackDown due to backstage assault from returning star? Possibility explored

John Cena delivered a classic match against Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris, and fans have now been waiting for his next appearance to see who his next opponent will be. Cena is advertised for this week’s SmackDown, which will be his final appearance in Chicago, and fans have been eager for his music to take over the arena.

However, there is a strong possibility that Cena will not be able to make it to the Friday Night Show. WWE SummerSlam marked the return of Brock Lesnar, who delivered an F-5 to The Franchise Player and has not appeared since. The Beast Incarnate could take down John Cena even before he appears. Lesnar has done this before in 2016 when he took down Dean Ambrose in the parking lot, even before the latter was able to grace fans with his appearance.

A similar move on Cena this week could lead to the star being unable to make an appearance on SmackDown. This might leave Cena all bruised up and unable to appear for a few weeks. John Cena’s schedule might also be rescheduled for an appearance in Chicago later this year if WWE returns to the city with RAW or SmackDown.

A match between Cena and Lesnar could be confirmed for Wrestlepalooza with this surprising turn of events, and The Franchise Player might make his next appearance in Indianapolis at the premium live event to take down The Beast Incarnate and send him a message. This would mark a massive win for the 17-time world champion on his Retirement Tour and could boost fan excitement for his final match in December.

With a lot that can happen in the next few weeks, only time will tell what WWE has planned for the stars next.

Former WWE Champion is waiting for John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar to end

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is considered to be one of the frontrunners to be John Cena’s final opponent, and fans have been waiting for a match between the two. While Cena is undoubtedly on McIntyre’s radar, he also has a challenge for Brock Lesnar.

In an interview on Adam’s Apple, McIntyre issued a challenge to The Beast once he became a champion again, to repeat what happened at WrestleMania 36.

"I don't know. I know him and Cena, when it happens, it's going to be a big one. I know he wants to get even with Drew McIntyre since I beat him for my first world title at WrestleMania. So, uh, who knows, he may be chasing down Drew McIntyre next, and I welcome the Beast when I'm champion, if he wants to challenge me for the title."

While Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre seems a long way now, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

