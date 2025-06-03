John Cena to form a new dream faction of former WWE champions? Exploring the possibility 

In his last year in WWE, John Cena has decided to embrace the dark side and "ruin" pro wrestling for everyone. The Last Real Champion is set to team with Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso at the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7. In an interesting possibility, The Franchise Player could form a star-studded faction consisting of five other former WWE champions in the coming weeks.

The match for MITB was made official after the conclusion of Saturday Night's Main Event, where The Franchise Player interfered during the closing match of the show between the reigning champion Jey Uso and Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Cody Rhodes made his return and neutralized the threat posed by The Cenation Leader, which allowed Jey Uso to retain his title.

Earlier during the show, Cena and The Yeet Master had a backstage interaction, which planted the seeds for The Franchise Player's interference during the main event. With Jey Uso in the center of multiple rivalries at once, his opponents could join forces to form a massive alliance. The potential faction could include John Cena, Logan Paul, Gunther, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

The tag team bout at MITB promises to be a chaotic affair. Interestingly, on the RAW after MITB, Jey Uso is set to defend his title against The Ring General. This could be a good opportunity for WWE to unveil the massive heel faction. With Seth Rollins and company at odds with The Yeet Master, it is possible that they might get involved in the world title match between Jey Uso and Gunther.

However, in a shocking twist, Jey Uso's opponents from the previous night at MITB, John Cena and Logan Paul, may also show up to cost The Yeet Master. This could lead to the night ending with John Cena, Logan Paul, Gunther, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed standing tall. That said, this scenario is only speculative at this point.

John Cena was called out by CM Punk on RAW

John Cena and CM Punk are no strangers to each other. The two stars have shared an iconic rivalry in the past. The two legends last came face to face during the men's Elimination Chamber match, where John Cena got the better of The Second City Saint with assistance from Seth Rollins.

CM Punk has made it clear that he is not a fan of John Cena's new attitude and called out The Last Real Champion on this week's RAW. Although Punk was unsuccessful in qualifying for the MITB ladder match, fans can expect to see The Straight Edge Superstar and The Franchise Player stand across the ring from one another in the near future.

The Second City Saint is involved in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and his group, which could make him a target of the potential new faction. Interestingly, WWE's post on X after Saturday Night's Main Event started the speculation of this massive alliance.

With the Stamford-based promotion posting the two teams side by side, fans theorized that it could be a sign of something bigger happening down the line. The formation of this faction could even lead to a massive WarGames match at Survivor Series in November later this year. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming weeks.

