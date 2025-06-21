John Cena to get suspended; CM Punk match off? 3 Ways WWE can punish The Last Real Champion following his Pipebomb on SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown ended with a massive twist. John Cena cut a pipebomb promo on CM Punk much like The Second City Saint did in 2011. This was completely unexpected and left fans shocked and in awe.

Ad

The promo was unlike anything the Undisputed WWE Champion has ever done during his heel run. Not only did the G.O.A.T. hit all of Punk’s talking points, but he also cursed and called out some of the previous WWE stars who are now in other promotions.

This type of pipebomb has not been seen in WWE since Punk cut his. But there were ramifications for that, and there could be some now as well. Despite Cena being on his retirement tour, the higher-ups may take action against him, and his title could also be taken away.

Ad

Trending

Here are three ways WWE could punish John Cena for his promo on SmackDown.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

#3. John Cena's suspension

When Punk cut his pipebomb promo on John Cena, the mic didn’t go off instantly, nor did anyone come out to stop him. However, there was some big news from WWE the following day.

It was revealed that Vince McMahon had suspended the Second City Saint after the promo on RAW. This was all done in kayfabe, and no real action was taken against the star. The promo, despite being one of the most real promos in WWE, did paint the authority in a bad light.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the 17-time World Champion did not do anything that drastic, he could face a suspension, much like how Punk did. All this could be done to add another level of tension and suspense to the angle. Even though he is on his retirement tour and on the side of The Rock, Triple H still runs things and calls the shots.

#2. John Cena could get stripped of his title

Another angle WWE could go with is stripping John Cena of his Undisputed WWE Title. This could open up a storyline where the 17-time champ would have to face others to win it back. Much like the King of the Ring, a tournament could be set up to see who becomes the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Cena is stripped of the title, WWE could also go with a Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk angle to decide who the new champ is. Rhodes was the last champion, and Punk never had a match for the title.

This could see Rhodes replacing John Cena at Night of Champions with a surprise entry taking his place in the King of the Ring semi-finals match. If WWE wants to debut a new star or see an old one make a surprise return, this would be the way to go.

Ad

#1. John Cena vs. CM Punk’s match could get cancelled

Fans are excited for Punk facing Cena one last time for the title at Night of Champions. However, this match has been controversial since it was first announced. This was because the Second City Saint insulted The Miz for promoting the WWE and Saudi Arabia partnership. Despite claiming to be ready for the match, Punk could want out without it making him look weak.

Ad

The best way for the company to go about this would be to cancel the match and have it at SummerSlam. They could replace this with a match for Gunther’s WWE World Heavyweight Title. While WWE has announced that his upcoming match with Goldberg will be the WCW star’s final retirement match, they could pivot on this.

Expand Tweet

Ad

They could have Goldberg win the title and lose it to The Ring General at the PLE. Since both men are comfortable working the Saudi show, it would not be an issue for them, unlike Punk.

However, this remains to be seen. While this pipebomb promo has created hype for the upcoming match, WWE could capitalize on it by adding a punishment angle that would see John Cena face the ramifications for his actions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More