John Cena to help The Rock's new ally defeat WWE legend for the first time in his career? Exploring the possibility

John Cena's massive heel turn on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber and his alliance with The Rock is still a massive shocker to the fans. While The Brahma Bull has got the greatest of all time on his side now, he might add some new allies to potentially form a massive faction and dominate the entire roster.

Seth Rollins could be The Rock's potential new ally, and John Cena could help the Visionary win his steel cage match against CM Punk this week on the red brand. Rollins has never defeated the Best in the World in a singles match, and their steel cage match could be the time when the Visionary scores a victory.

The Rock would love to have Seth Rollins on his side. The Visionary has a long history of turning heel and has worked as a member of the Authority before. If The Rock plans to build an entire faction using his powers, Rollins could be the best pick for the Final Boss.

John Cena is reportedly filming an action movie in Africa and is highly unlikely to appear on the red brand this week. However, during the CM Punk-Seth Rollins match, Cena could just get his theme song played.

Considering the words CM Punk chose for Cena last week, his theme song could end up distracting the Second City Saint, eventually helping Seth Rollins win the steel cage match on the red brand.

John Cena is scheduled to appear on RAW after WrestleMania

John Cena has been advertised for the first RAW episode following WrestleMania, which is a massive tease for the main event at The Showcase of the Immortals. Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

The Franchise Player being advertised for RAW after the Show of Shows could be a massive tease that Cena could win his match against Cody Rhodes and become the new World Champion. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for both men ahead of WrestleMania 41.

