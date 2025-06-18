John Cena to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship to popular star before facing CM Punk? Chances explored

John Cena's surprising turn to the dark side has proven fruitful for The Franchise Player. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win his record-setting 17th world title at WrestleMania 41. The 48-year-old claims he is the 'Last Real Champion' and has vowed to leave the Stamford-based promotion at the end of the year with the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, his plan could be jeopardized on this week's SmackDown, courtesy of R-Truth.

Before The Franchise Player locks horns with his arch-nemesis CM Punk at Night of Champions, he is set to go one-on-one with R-Truth on this week's edition of SmackDown. The match was made official by Nick Aldis on last week's show after Truth launched yet another attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

R-Truth faced John Cena in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event, where The Franchise Player walked away victorious after a low blow followed by an Attitude Adjustment. After the event, the 53-year-old announced on social media that his contract was not being renewed by the company. This caused a massive uproar in the wrestling world, leading to the Stamford-based promotion bringing back R-Truth.

At the Money in the Bank PLE, R-Truth interfered in the main event tag team bout and took out John Cena. Since then, he has left his comedic side and adopted a more serious persona. During the opening segment of last week's SmackDown, Ron Killings attacked The Last Real Champion once again.

John Cena was visibly frustrated with R-Truth's actions and demanded a fight later in the night. However, he was interrupted by his Night of Champions opponent, CM Punk. After a verbal battle with The Second City Saint, Cena was attacked by R-Truth for a second time in the night. The veteran locked in the STF submission move on The Franchise Player. The 53-year-old asked Nick Aldis for a match against The Cenation Leader and was duly granted.

John Cena's frustration might cost him on this week's SmackDown, as he could agree to put his title on the line against R-Truth. While he was prepared for CM Punk at Night of Champions, this sudden title match against Killings could lead to The Last Real Champion dropping his title to the 53-year-old.

This shocking turn of events could ruin Cena's plan to leave with the title at the end of the year and make the rest of his Retirement Tour uncertain. As for R-Truth, the 53-year-old could finally win his first world title in the Stamford-based promotion. That said, it is only speculation for now. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for this week's SmackDown.

Big E believes R-Truth may win the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena

While speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, Big E shared his thoughts on a potential title match between John Cena and R-Truth. The former New Day member believed that with his new attitude, R-Truth was capable of dethroning The Last Real Champion.

"I don't put anything past this version of R-Truth. If he is the one to dethrone John Cena—uttering that sentence two weeks ago [or] three weeks ago, you get laughed out of the building. But now, it wouldn't shock me one bit. This version of R-Truth can beat anybody," Big E said.

While the match between Cena and Truth remains a non-title bout as of now, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion makes a change.

