John Cena may have subtly confirmed 2-time World Heavyweight Champion will rejoin WWE at WrestleMania 41

John Cena kicked off the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from Glasglow, Scotland. As expected, once again Cena spewed hatred. It appeared that the 16-time world champion was holding a lot in his chest against the WWE Universe and wanted to get all of it out.

Cena said he would take the WWE Championship away from the fans at 'Mania. Although WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes arrived to confront him, The Champ walked away.

Cena in his speech also took the name of a WWE legend, who although doesn't work with WWE, is still connected to his story. Cena took swipes at two-time World Heavyweight Champion, Ric Flair in his address, and made a personal attack on him. After Cena's comments, it seems that WWE may have subtly hinted at the return of the Hall of Famer and two-time World Heavyweight Champion on the Road to WrestleMania.

John Cena said fans will forget the name of Ric Flair

John Cena reminded the fans that he was going to win the WWE Championship at Mania, and the fans would forget the name of 16-time WWE Champion, Ric Flair. Cena and Flair are currently tied up with 16 title wins, and Cena is just a win away from breaking Flair's record.

He took potshots at The Nature Boy saying that the fans would forget the name of the fun-loving Ric Flair, and they would only remember his name after the Show of Shows.

Ric Flair is open to helping Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena might have brought Ric Flair into the picture by taking his name on air, but the Nature Boy had already said that he was willing to help Cody Rhodes at 'Mania. The Hall of Famer had expressed his disgust with John Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber, and attacking Cody Rhodes.

In a social media post, the WWE Legend said that although he loves Cena for whatever he has done, the 46-year-old cannot take anything away from Cody Rhodes. He even said that he would fight it to make it to the main event of WrestleMania 41 to help Cody Rhodes against John Cena.

Ric Flair recently said he is still under contract with AEW

Ric Flair was released from his WWE contract on August 2, 2021, and since then hasn't appeared in any storyline in the company. He joined Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2023 and started working with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It was believed that Flair had also parted ways with AEW last year after Revolution 2024, but that's not the case. The former WWE Champion recently revealed that he is still under contract with AEW, but Tony Khan allows him to appear for WWE events while he is signed with AEW.

It seems that Cena's potshots at Cena may have subtly hinted that the Hall of Famer will be present in some capacity at The Grandest Stage of Them All and try to prevent Cena from winning a 17th world title.

