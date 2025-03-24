John Cena is spitting in the face of wrestling fans, claims veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena has shocked the WWE Universe once again this month. The veteran Superstar is moving forward on The Road to WrestleMania 41 as a full-fledged heel, and his latest promo is causing issues in the wrestling world. A wrestling legend just weighed in with telling remarks on the 16-time World Champion.

Ad

Cena opened the latest episode of RAW from Glasgow to loud boos. The legend proceeded to insult the crowd to "f**k you Cena!" chants, then took shots at the viral young fan from last week. The crowd launched more expletive-filled chants as Cena's disrespect increased, knocking Ric Flair and promising to retire with the Undisputed Championship by breaking his record at WrestleMania. Heel Cena was finally interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who challenged his rival to take the belt. Cena teased a fight but left the ring. Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter weighed in on the segment.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's RAW promo in Scotland was interesting, according to Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter. The wrestling legend believes The Face That Runs The Place spit in the face of every wrestling fan. Apter also pointed to a potential swerve related to The Rock.

"John Cena has spit in the face of every fan. Unfortunately Cena's words seem more like a shoot than work. The absence of any mention of The Rock by either Cody or Cena has me wondering how or if he is still involved," Bill Apter said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

John Cena is currently scheduled for next week's RAW from London, England at The O2. The episode will air live at 3pm ET on Netflix, and will wrap WWE's current tour. Cody Rhodes is also scheduled for next Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE