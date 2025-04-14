John Cena may have subtly revealed who will be the third man joining him and The Rock

John Cena and The Rock shockingly allied at WWE Elimination Chamber, and they may be actively recruiting others to their team. Since The Final Boss always has a trick up his sleeve, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if he hired Bron Breakker.
Ahead of John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes this weekend at WrestleMania 41, The Cenation Leader cryptically posted a photo of Bron Breakker delivering a vicious Spear to Carlito on his Instagram account. While this can be John's way of praising the Intercontinental Championship for his recent work, it can also be a way of letting fans know what is coming next in his story with The Rock after The Show of Shows.
Bron Breakker will remain intriguing regardless of what happens at WWE WrestleMania 41
Bron will also be in action at WrestleMania 41. He will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. Although the champion is tough, it's hard to deny that his opponents are also as accomplished and can walk out as champions.
If Breakker loses the Intercontinental Title, being involved with John and The Final Boss' group and storyline will keep him a must-see superstar. Also, it will give him a fresh storyline.
Bron Breakker can take up John Cena's mantle once the latter officially retires
As many may know, The Cenation Leader is currently on his farewell tour. With this in mind, The Final Boss may want to ensure that his involvement in Cena's storylines continues.
John can take Breakker under his wing for the remaining part of his tour to show him how business gets done and to ensure he knows how Cena and The Rock want their business handled. In a way, he can act as the duo's enforcer but also as The Cenation Leader's successor.
Bron Breakker teaming up with John Cena and The Rock can set up a dream match
The Intercontinental Champion has made a name for himself without heavily mentioning the Steiner wrestling family. He has been compared to some legends like The Rock. Interestingly, this can lead to a major storyline.
Considering what happened with The Bloodline in the past year, even the one next in line can always act out and claim the top spot for themselves. If Bron does end up partnering with John Cena and The Rock, he can set up a dream match later on with The Cenation Leader or even The Brahma Bull.