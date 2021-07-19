John Cena must defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021: Here's why

John Cena made his gigantic WWE return at Money in the Bank 2021

Fans were thrilled to see John Cena back in WWE at Money in the Bank 2021. The crowd pop was amazing. Cena looked better than ever.

At the PPV, Seth Rollins interfered in the Universal Title match, which led to Roman Reigns retaining the title. Edge and Rollins continued fighting each other after the match. As they went backstage, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman stood in the ring. Heyman handed over the microphone to Reigns. Reigns was about to address the WWE Universe, but he was interrupted by the 16-time world champion.

Fans can expect Roman Reigns vs John Cena for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. There is a possibility that John Cena might defeat Roman Reigns to win his 17th world championship.

Why must John Cena defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021?

Both wrestlers have faced each other before. At WWE No Mercy 2017, these titans battled each other in a great match. Fans expected Cena to go over. However, he suffered a loss against Reigns in that match. To maintain his legitimacy, Cena must give his best at SummerSlam 2021.

Roman Reigns is possibly the strongest Universal Champion ever. He is an excellent heel. John Cena is arguably the best face WWE has ever had. In order to defeat Reigns, WWE needs a strong face, and John Cena is the perfect choice. The WWE Universe does not expect Reigns to lose the title anytime soon, but WWE might shock everyone by letting Cena take the win.

John Cena and Ric Flair currently share the record for most world championship reigns. In order to break the record, Cena needs to win the world championship one more time. WWE has to make sure that Cena defeats someone very strong to become a 17-time world champion. Roman Reigns is the best choice.

The leader of Cenation now also has a busy acting career. He might never get much time for a long WWE run. It would be best if he wins the title as soon as possible. Fans won't be disappointed if he drops the title to Big E or Roman Reigns. It is the best time to add another feather to his cap. John Cena could dethrone Roman Reigns and become a 17-time World Champion.

Edited by Vedant Jain