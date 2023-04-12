John Cena MUST NOT retire before facing former rival 13 years after their last match

John Cena's match against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 brought WWE fans to the realization that his in-ring career might be over sooner than expected. The action, while solid, felt quite basic for a match involving the 16-time world champion.

While it isn't known how much time Cena still has as a WWE Superstar, his retirement could come pretty soon. However, there are still a few huge matches he needs to have before permanently hanging up the boots. One of them is against an old enemy, perhaps his greatest foe ever: Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar himself is likely to call time on his legendary WWE comeback sooner rather than later. As a result, he and John Cena must face off one final time. After all, he still throws shade at his former rival to this day.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Edge is still slandering John Cena in 2023. Long term booking Edge is still slandering John Cena in 2023. Long term booking 😭😂https://t.co/PkRWC2pQy5

It would be surreal to see the two in-ring icons go one-on-one again, especially considering their respective career growths since their last singles match. Edge last faced John Cena on the September 20, 2010, episode of RAW.

While unlikely based on Edge's retirement plans, he and Cena should face each other at WrestleMania 40 next April. The two WWE legends have never had a one-on-one match at The Show of Shows. A likelier alternative would be SummerSlam 2023, though, if it ever happens.

John Cena vs. Edge was one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history

Both Cena and Edge came out of their 2006 rivalry looking like main-event megastars. They went through it, from the first-ever Money in the Bank cash-in to home invasions and unprovoked assaults. John Cena Sr might still be feeling that slap The Rated-R Superstar gave him!

Edge and Cena progressed as performers as the feud went on. Their WWE Championship TLC Match at Unforgiven 2006 remains legendary, with The Cenation Leader's face at the end of it truly indicating how taxing the rivalry was.

Hopefully, a potential retirement storyline between the two can produce similar fireworks. They can do it, especially as their promo skills are much more refined now. As long as the Hollywood star's heart is in it, Edge vs. Cena in 2023 could be every bit as legendary as their star-affirming program 17 years ago.

Do you want to see John Cena and Edge wrestle each other one more time? Let us know in the comments section below!

