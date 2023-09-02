John Cena needs to face SmackDown star for the first time in 16 years at WWE Payback

John Cena needs to battle a SmackDown star for the first time in 16 years at WWE Payback.

The Cenation Leader is scheduled to return tonight and is rumored to be making an appearance tomorrow night at Payback as well. Cena's return is reportedly a result of the writers' strike in Hollywood, resulting in his availability for WWE for the foreseeable future. He is scheduled to be in action on September 8th at Superstar Spectacle but could be challenged to a match at Payback as well.

The 46-year-old has had countless legendary rivalries in his career, but hasn't battled Bobby Lashley in a singles match since 2007. Lashley has recently created a new faction alongside The Street Profits on the blue brand but hasn't competed in a match on television since the May 12th edition of SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley helped guide The Street Profits to a victory over The Brawling Brutes in a Hardcore Tag Team match dedicated to Terry Funk last Friday. The All Mighty may want to prove his dominance to his new stablemates in the ring and could do so by confronting Cena on SmackDown tonight.

The 47-year-old could challenge John Cena to a match at Payback to impress The Street Profits and recruit more talent to his faction. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes has been rumored to join the group in the future and could feel compelled to do so if he witnesses Lashley defeat one of the greatest superstars of all time tomorrow night at Payback.

John Cena sends message ahead of his return on WWE SmackDown

John Cena is looking forward to his return tonight on SmackDown in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The 16-time world champion took to Twitter/X ahead of his return to send a message to the WWE Universe. He said that he will cherish every moment that he gets to spend at "home" with his WWE family ahead of his return tonight on SmackDown.

"Less than 12 hours until [SmackDown] I cherish every minute, now more than ever, I am allowed to spend with at “home” with the [WWE ]family. C U in Hershey or U can C Me on [WWE 0n FOX] tonight!!"

John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank on July 1st. He teased WrestleMania coming to London before he was confronted by Grayson Waller. Cena planted the 33-year-old with an Attitude Adjustment at the premium live event and celebrated with the crowd. It will be fascinating to see if Waller or any other SmackDown stars confront Cena tonight during his return.

