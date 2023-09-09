John Cena needs to push for major championship feud with top WWE star following recent victory

John Cena's most recent WWE return was a welcome surprise for the fans. The last thing viewers expected was for the star to resurface on television for an entire month.

While he inserted himself as the Special Guest Referee in the LA Knight vs. The Miz match at Payback, Cena's appearances thus far have not signaled a major feud. The 16-time world champion even got to work a segment with Jimmy Uso on the September 1 edition of SmackDown.

In the main event match at Superstar Spectacle in India, John Cena pinned Giovanni Vinci in a tag team contest, while World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins simultaneously covered Ludwig Kaiser. The Imperium's interaction with The GOAT could be an indication that an Intercontinental Championship feud against Gunther is on the horizon.

Gunther vs. John Cena is a legitimate dream match to many. While the 16-time world champion defeating The Ring General is not very probable at this point, in WWE, anything is possible. It is, after all, the one championship that has eluded Cena's WWE career.

The Austrian recently surpassed the Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. There are few in this industry more capable of ending the dominant reign than Cena.

When Gunther responded to a potential IC Championship match vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania

The fans were not particularly invested in John Cena challenging Austin Theory for the United States Championship earlier this year on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ahead of the show, there were heavy rumors that The Cenation Leader was on his way to issue a challenge to The Ring General for a match at WrestleMania 39. Responding to the word on the rumor mill during an interview on Ten Count, Gunther stated that he'd gladly accept a match against the WWE legend.

“Of course, we could see it. I don’t know what’s going to happen or if it’s going to happen. Obviously, that’s something I would love to do," GUNTHER admitted. "John Cena is one of the legends. Because he’s not really active at the moment anymore, he just pops up, but when he does, if the chance is there for me, I’ll gladly take it. One of, if not the most popular babyface in this sport of all time. I think I would be a great counterpart to that. I would love to do it.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

John Cena is working on the SmackDown brand this month, but The GOAT was best known for his time predominantly on the red brand. Meanwhile, Gunther has vanquished every opposition that has come his way on RAW, with his latest victim being Chad Gable.

Will John Cena show up on RAW for an Intercontinental Championship match against The Ring General? Sound off in the comments section below.

