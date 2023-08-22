John Cena needs to settle unfinished business with 33-year-old superstar upon return to WWE SmackDown

John Cena will be making his return to WWE next month on SmackDown, and he needs to settle some unfinished business with a 33-year-old superstar.

Cena made a shocking appearance at WWE Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London on July 1. The former champion stated that it was time to bring WrestleMania to London, and the entire stadium went insane. Grayson Waller then made his way to the ring to a chorus of boos and confronted the 16-time world champion.

Waller claimed that Australia would be a much better location for a future WrestleMania, and Cena hit him with an Attitude Adjustment to the delight of the crowd. The Aussie Icon has established himself as a star since Money in the Bank, and the two could reignite their rivalry when the veteran returns.

John Cena last competed at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. During the closing moment of the bout, Theory hit the legend with a low blow and followed it up with A-Town Down to escape with the pinfall victory.

However, Theory's reign as United States Champion fell flat following his big win over Cena, and the 26-year-old was unable to capitalize on his momentum from WrestleMania.

After confronting Cena in London, Grayson Waller has called out The Rock and had his debut match on the main roster against Edge. He has proven that no moment is too big for him and would be able to capitalize on the momentum that comes along with a victory over John Cena.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown star Grayson Waller mocks John Cena

Grayson Waller took several shots at John Cena following their interaction at Money in the Bank 2023.

During an interview on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Waller claimed that Cena was "disrespectful" and that the two will be seeing each other again someday. He then suggested that the 46-year-old come on The Grayston Waller Effect to get some of his mojo back.

"I would have John Cena on the show and I think it is something he needs. I know he's got The Peacemaker season 7 or whatever he is doing, but when it comes to WWE, what has he done lately besides lose? I think he kind of needs someone like Grayson Waller to bring him back, give him some of his mojo back, and I think that would be great on the talk show," he said. [From 01:04 - 01:21]

Expand Tweet

WWE thinks very highly of Grayson Waller based on how he has been booked so far on the main roster. A marquee match against Cena could be just what Waller needs to become a massive star on SmackDown.

Would you be interested in a match between Waller and Cena? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot