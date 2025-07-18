John Cena to officially confirm the Special Guest Enforcer for his rematch with Cody Rhodes? Potential WWE SmackDown twist explored

In tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, John Cena &amp; Cody Rhodes will engage in a SummerSlam contract signing segment. Earlier, the company had only announced that both stars would be under the same roof.However, they have now officially announced this contract signing segment for their match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Meanwhile, in an unexpected twist, The Franchise Player might announce a Special Guest Enforcer for his clash against The American Nightmare.This Special Guest Enforcer could likely be Travis Scott. The American rapper has been absent from WWE for a while. He last made his presence felt at WrestleMania 41 this year, where he aided Cena dethrone Cody Rhodes.Since then, he has yet to make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Reports disclosed that he was supposed to be part of Money in the Bank 2025, but the company had to scrap those plans. SummerSlam 2025 appears to be a great opportunity for Scott's return.Adding him to the Cena vs. Rhodes showdown as the Special Guest Enforcer can ignite more interest from the audience. It is also a great way to end tonight's SmackDown on a high note, as the former Undisputed WWE Champion would surely need backup for SummerSlam if Scott gets added to the mix.However, this scenario is based on speculation. We have to wait a few hours to see what will happen when The Last Real Champion and Cody Rhodes make their SummerSlam showdown official.WWE can add a stipulation to the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena SummerSlam matchThe contract signing on SmackDown can bring a massive change to the Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. It might happen if Nick Aldis adds a stipulation to this title showdown.The Triple H-led creative regime can add a no disqualification stipulation, which opens the door for The Rock to help Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Besides this, a no-holds-barred match or a Hell in a Cell bout could also be realistic options to consider.Adding a stipulation to the Cena vs. Rhodes match will add fresh vibes to their rivalry. The Cenation Leader is in the middle of his retirement tour. This is why the Stamford-based promotion might consider adding a stipulation to The American Nightmare and the 17-time World Champion's WrestleMania rematch.