  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • John Cena to officially confirm the Special Guest Enforcer for his rematch with Cody Rhodes? Potential WWE SmackDown twist explored

John Cena to officially confirm the Special Guest Enforcer for his rematch with Cody Rhodes? Potential WWE SmackDown twist explored

By Rohan Verma
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:58 GMT
John Cena is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. [Photo credits: WWE on YouTube]
John Cena is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. [Photo credits: WWE on YouTube]

In tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, John Cena & Cody Rhodes will engage in a SummerSlam contract signing segment. Earlier, the company had only announced that both stars would be under the same roof.

Ad

However, they have now officially announced this contract signing segment for their match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Meanwhile, in an unexpected twist, The Franchise Player might announce a Special Guest Enforcer for his clash against The American Nightmare.

This Special Guest Enforcer could likely be Travis Scott. The American rapper has been absent from WWE for a while. He last made his presence felt at WrestleMania 41 this year, where he aided Cena dethrone Cody Rhodes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since then, he has yet to make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Reports disclosed that he was supposed to be part of Money in the Bank 2025, but the company had to scrap those plans. SummerSlam 2025 appears to be a great opportunity for Scott's return.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

Adding him to the Cena vs. Rhodes showdown as the Special Guest Enforcer can ignite more interest from the audience. It is also a great way to end tonight's SmackDown on a high note, as the former Undisputed WWE Champion would surely need backup for SummerSlam if Scott gets added to the mix.

However, this scenario is based on speculation. We have to wait a few hours to see what will happen when The Last Real Champion and Cody Rhodes make their SummerSlam showdown official.

Ad

WWE can add a stipulation to the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena SummerSlam match

The contract signing on SmackDown can bring a massive change to the Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. It might happen if Nick Aldis adds a stipulation to this title showdown.

The Triple H-led creative regime can add a no disqualification stipulation, which opens the door for The Rock to help Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Besides this, a no-holds-barred match or a Hell in a Cell bout could also be realistic options to consider.

Ad

Adding a stipulation to the Cena vs. Rhodes match will add fresh vibes to their rivalry.

The Cenation Leader is in the middle of his retirement tour. This is why the Stamford-based promotion might consider adding a stipulation to The American Nightmare and the 17-time World Champion's WrestleMania rematch.

About the author
Rohan Verma

Rohan Verma

Twitter icon

Rohan is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently pursuing an LLB degree, he also works as a South Cinema writer for ComingSoon and also runs a successful YouTube channel called Wrestling Hindi News, where he covers the latest updates from pro wrestling. His channel currently has over 110,000 subscribers.

Rohan’s passion for pro wrestling led him to venture into taking up writing for it professionally. He ensures the accuracy and relevance in his content by leveraging his active engagement in the professional wrestling world via his YouTube channel.

Rohan’s favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns because of the level of success Reigns has achieved in WWE while battling leukemia. As per him, The Tribal Chief proves you can achieve anything if you want. If he could back to the Attitude Era, he would want to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Rohan actively engages in creating various other content on YouTube, covering non-wrestling topics such as gaming, roasting, and more. He also likes to read books and novels.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications