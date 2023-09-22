John Cena to possibly get attacked by top faction on WWE SmackDown tonight? Hint: NOT The Bloodline

John Cena is set for another appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight, and he may already have a group of stars ready to welcome him on the show. The Cenation Leader has crossed paths with Jimmy Uso, and some might not appreciate what he has done to the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

John Cena had a heated face-off with Jimmy Uso on the former's first night back on the September 1, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. Their confrontation heated further when Cena stated that Jimmy should have left the company instead of Jey Uso. Despite these comments, Jimmy got into the good graces of The Judgment Day.

John Cena could be attacked by The Judgment Day on tonight's SmackDown. The latter group has been trying to recruit Jey since he joined Monday Night RAW, but after rejecting the stable's proposal, they turned their attention to Jimmy. The latter and The Cenation Leader could have another confrontation, and The Judgment Day could target Cena to encourage Jimmy to join their faction.

Which SmackDown star could John Cena team up to face The Judgment Day?

Cena faced off with Jimmy Uso again last week on WWE SmackDown

The Cenation Leader met Jimmy again last week, and so did AJ Styles. However, it was not just between the duo since The Judgment Day interrupted them both.

Last week, The Phenomenal faced Finn Balor in a singles match. It was expected that Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio would try to get involved, but this was quickly resolved when the referee kicked them away from the ringside.

Despite Priest and Dominik being away from the picture, Jimmy made his presence known and aided The Prince in the victory. At a backstage segment later, Balor thanked Jimmy for what he did.

However, Finn told him he offered his twin brother to join them and hinted about possibly having The Usos with them. Jimmy got interested after Balor said there were no leaders in their group, unlike in The Bloodline with Roman Reigns.

With this alliance forming, the 16-time world champion could have The Phenomenal by his side. If both men could forget the feud they had back in 2016, the duo could successfully eliminate a common enemy.

What happened during John Cena's latest WWE SmackDown appearance?

One wrestling legend that returned to the blue brand recently was The Rock. After confronting Austin Theory for the show's opening, he shared a backstage moment with John Cena.

Later on, Cena was the special guest of The Grayson Waller Effect. While the Australian star insulted Cena, Jimmy also said the fans were present for him, not Cena.

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman later surrounded Cena, but The Phenomenal AJ Styles came to his aid.

Do you think John Cena will be attacked by The Judgment Day tonight on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

