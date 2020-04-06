John Cena posts series of Instagram posts mocking Bray Wyatt before WrestleMania 36 match

John Cena continues to taunt Bray Wyatt on social media.

Will he regret doing this after tonight's Firefly Fun House match?

The Fiend and John Cena clash at WrestleMania 36 tonight.

Shortly following his Tweet regarding his upcoming WrestleMania 36 match with Bray Wyatt, John Cena has been pretty busy on Instagram, as well.

The 16-time world champion has already been having fun with the former Eater of Worlds on the social media platform, but tonight he's been especially active. Take a look:

And that's just a sample of what he's been posting in the last hour.

Now, is this a sample of some sort of strategy Cena plans on breaking out during his Firefly Fun House match with Wyatt tonight? Or is this more of his normal social media shenanigans that he's become known for? We won't actually find out until later tonight, but if last night's Boneyard Match is anything to go by, we could be in for something special.

Other matched tonight include WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending against 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defending her title in a Six Pack Challenge, Aleister Black facing Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair challenging for NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's title, and a returning Edge facing Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match. Action starts... well, right now, actually.

We'll have all the results right here on Sportskeeda.