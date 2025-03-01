John Cena posts WWE star Big E's photo on his Instagram: Reason explained

John Cena is one of the most influential figures not only in WWE but also across all social media handles. However, his Instagram posts often remain the center of attention for fans, as he keeps posting random images without any context. Well, The Cenation Leader has once again left fans scratching their heads. He recently posted an image of WWE Superstar Big E.

Fans have been speculating whether it is an indication of the former New Day member's in-ring return or a surprise appearance at Elimination Chamber. However, that is not the case. The reason behind Cena posting Big E's picture is to wish the latter a happy birthday.

It is March 1, and the former WWE Champion has turned 39. Hence, John Cena made sure to send his warm wishes and greetings in his unique way. Well, this is not the first time The Franchise Player has greeted someone in this manner. He simply posts an image of a wrestler on Instagram without a caption to honor the person.

This is why John Cena's Instagram posts remain the talking point among wrestling fans. People try to make sense of his posts, but it all depends on how one interprets the random images that he shares.

John Cena hypes up his Elimination Chamber Match

The Cenation Leader will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto later tonight. Even though he did not show up on RAW or SmackDown, the 47-year-old made sure to hype up his big match. He posted two separate images on his Instagram handle.

The first image shows John Cena's trademark cap with Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect engraved on it. The cap was hooked to a metallic rod as if the WWE legend wanted to indicate through the picture that he was locked in for the Elimination Chamber.

The second image was his traditional 'Stone Cold Steve Austin' meme, which he keeps posting frequently to match his current situation. This time, Austin's face was replaced with the logo of the Elimination Chamber along with its date. Above it was written, "Stone Cold Survive!"

It looks like The Franchise Player is all set to survive till the end to win the contest. The two posts have hyped up fans, leaving them waiting for the premium live event.

