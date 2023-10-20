John Cena to put over returning 34-year-old star on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

John Cena has been working with upcoming superstars and trying to put them over in order to give the rising superstars the big push they deserve. He has already put over Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, and currently, he is rallying behind LA Knight while the Megastar focuses on confronting the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It goes without saying that an acknowledgment or endorsement from The Cenation Leader goes a long way for the current era’s superstars. The fact that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa worked as his opponents at Fastlane 2023 has also created wonders in bringing them to the forefront.

On tonight’s episode of SmackDown, former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is supposed to make her return to the squared circle. She was last seen at WrestleMania 39, where she defended her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair but lost it moments later to IYO SKY, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

While she took a hiatus after a bitter loss, her return to the ring will be worth the wait. Furthermore, if John Cena comes to the ring and endorses her by either acknowledging her or raising her hand, The EST of WWE’s comeback will truly become explosive.

The power in the moment when Cena endorses a superstar remains unparalleled.

John Cena did not like the former writer because of the Hollywood

Currently, John Cena is not only a renowned WWE Superstar, but he has made a name for himself in Hollywood. However, prior to becoming an actor, the 16-time World Champion seemed to not appreciate anyone from Hollywood working in WWE.

Former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was working with WWE between 2008 and 2012. During that time, Cena would often dismiss or rebuke his ideas, and it was mostly due to him being a Hollywood writer as well.

During his podcast Wrestling with Freddie Prinze, the former writer gave an insight into what went down backstage.

“He just didn't like me, and I thought that was funny because I knew he would end up in Hollywood one day. And he was like 'Hollywood s***s. You shouldn't even be here Mr. Hollywood,'' Prinze Jr. said.

This did not age like fine wine for John Cena. Unlike the former writer had predicted, Hollywood did come knocking on his door, and The Champ embraced it with open arms.

Do you think Bianca Belair would receive her much-deserved push if she gets endorsed by John Cena? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches