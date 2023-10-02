John Cena to put over second-generation star at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the potential

Since John Cena made his return to WWE SmackDown, the blue brand seems to have gained new life. With packed arenas and great viewership, Cena is currently being used in a storyline involving The Bloodline. This feud between The Leader of Cenation and The Bloodline is being enjoyed by the WWE Universe.

At Fastlane 2023, John Cena will team up with LA Knight to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. While the match between the two teams is something to watch out for, there is a chance Cena will put over a major Bloodline member at Crown Jewel 2023. The member in question is Solo Sikoa.

With Cena rumored to appear at Crown Jewel in November, he will need someone to feud with, if he is to wrestle a brilliant match. Given LA Knight is rumored to face Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, the WWE Universe could witness John Cena lock horns with Solo Sikoa.

Expand Tweet

If this happens, one can expect Cena to put Sikoa over. In recent times, the 16-time World Champion has wrestled next-generation talents like Montez Ford and Dominik Mysterio in dark matches. While Cena has won these matches, in an event like Crown Jewel, fans could expect him to lose and give a push to Sikoa.

John Cena sends a message to The Bloodline after finding a new partner

Last week, John Cena had a terrible time on SmackDown. While Cena had to see his tag team partner AJ Styles being attacked by The Bloodline, The Cenation Leader also fell victim to the heel faction. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa landed a vicious beating on Cena.

This week, again, it seemed as if the same would take place. However, just when Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa began attacking Cena, LA Knight made his entry into the ring, and helped the 16-time World Champion. Knight also signed the contract, and officially became Cena's partner for Fastlane.

While the WWE Universe is excited to see Cena and Knight team up, the former also expressed his excitement on social media. On social media platform X, Cena sent a message to The Bloodline. He wrote:

"Better late than never! YEAH, I have a partner for #WWEFastlane! See you next week, Jimmy @WWEUsos and @WWESoloSikoa! @WWE."

At Fastlane 2023, the match between the team of John Cena and LA Knight versus The Bloodline is going to be exciting to watch. It will be very interesting to see which team takes the victory at the PLE.