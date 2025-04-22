John Cena to recruit 416-pound WWE Superstar as his bodyguard after Randy Orton RKO’d him? Exploring the possibility 

John Cena has a new challenger for his Undisputed WWE Championship. Randy Orton had told Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania that he would soon focus on the Undisputed Title. The Viper has remained true to his word. However, his protege, Cody, is no longer the WWE Champion, and Randy is now targeting his former rival, John Cena.

The Viper stunned Cena with an RKO on Monday Night RAW tonight, right when Cena was going with his verbal trash. This RKO was just a message for The Cenation Leader that Randy Orton could be the next Undisputed WWE Champion. This may also mark the first time a heel John Cena would face a face Orton.

However, Cena may not go into this battle alone. As a heel now, The Champ could bring back Omos as his bodyguard. The 416-pound giant has been surprisingly absent from the company for the past year. He is still under contract with WWE, but The Nigerian Giant has strangely been missing from the shows.

Cena can finally bring the 7 ft 3 in giant back on TV by using him as his enforcer. This would also turn Omos into The Rock's corporate man, just like John Cena. Omos was expected to return at WrestleMania 41, either as Randy Orton's opponent or as part of some storyline. However, nothing of this sort happened.

Omos' absence from the Stamford-based company is both a fact and a surprise, as WWE reportedly cut short his journey in Pro Wrestling Noah in January this year. It was believed that WWE could introduce him into a storyline, but the star was nowhere to be seen. It was later reported that his name hadn't appeared yet in the promotion's creative discussions.

John Cena can finally bring Omos back into the limelight and have the former WWE Tag Team Champion carry out his orders in the company.

Randy Orton and John Cena can clash at WWE Backlash

With Randy attacking Cena on RAW right after WrestleMania 41, it seems that the two will go up against each other at the next WWE Premium Live Event, Backlash. However, that may not be the only match between them.

The two are former rivals, and only one match at a PLE won't effectively serve their storyline. The contest at Backlash may not have a definitive conclusion, and Cena and Orton could then clash at Money in the Bank and finally at SummerSlam. It remains to be seen how Cody Rhodes will involve himself in the title picture.

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

