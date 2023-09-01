John Cena to rejuvenate his rivalry with The Bloodline? Analyzing the possibility

John Cena is all set to appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. After this, The Cenation Leader will also be participating in the WWE Superstar Spectacle in India.

Furthermore, Cena will also work as a full-timer from September 15, 2023, to October 27, 2023, which adds to the excitement. However, this seemingly presents an opportunity for the Stamford-based promotion to reignite the rivalry between Cena and The Bloodline.

For those unaware, Jimmy Uso is set to make his return on tonight's edition of the blue brand. It's likely that Jimmy Uso will continue The Bloodline Saga along with Paul Heyman. Solo Sikoa will also be on the show. Moreover, it's interesting to note that Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are still on hiatus from the company.

John Cena and Jimmy Uso will both appear on tonight's edition of SmackDown

With the absence of The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso, the company surely needs a major storyline angle to retain the anticipation of the blue brand. This could potentially be the reason why WWE books John Cena again in the story with the Samoan faction. The story may unfold after Cena's match in India, as Jimmy may confront The Cenation Leader.

Since Cena is also appearing on the go-home edition of SmackDown for Fastlane 2023, this opens up the possibility of a match involving the former WWE Champion on the show.

A feud between Cena and Jimmy will undoubtedly generate huge excitement among fans. This could eventually lead to the return of Jey Uso to aid John Cena against his own brother. Moreover, a match between Cena and Jimmy also seems like a fitting booking for the 16-time World Champion.

John Cena's match at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

John Cena's return to WWE for Superstar Spectacle 2023 in India is indeed an exciting development. His last match was at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory, where he suffered a loss. However, fans in India will surely be thrilled to see him in action for the first time in their country.

For those unaware, Cena is teaming up with Seth Rollins for a match against the Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. This bout promises to be a high-profile tag team encounter.

Cena's return to WWE and his potential involvement as a full-timer in the company will undoubtedly generate significant buzz among fans.

It will be interesting to see how his role and storylines develop in the coming months as he continues to be a major attraction in the Stamford-based promotion.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here