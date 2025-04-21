John Cena to relinquish title for big name, Cody Rhodes to quit WWE? 3 Things The American Nightmare could do after WrestleMania 41 

Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Title to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. While The American Nightmare showed heart to go toe-to-toe with The Cenation Leader, Travis Scott's interference turned the tide in John Cena's favor.

Ad

The famous rapper played a crucial part in helping Cena defeat Rhodes to script history. Following his big loss, it will be of interest to see what is next for The American Nightmare.

The following piece will explore three potential directions for Cody following WrestleMania 41:

#3. Cody Rhodes could quit WWE after WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite giving it his all, Cody Rhodes suffered a heartbreaking loss to John Cena on the second night of WrestleMania 41. This loss may shatter The American Nightmare who could decide to quit the company.

Rhodes could appear this week on WWE TV to reveal the same. However, this could be merely a spur-of-the-moment decision, something Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso have done in the past, and Rhodes will likely return after taking some time off.

Ad

#2. The American Nightmare could challenge John Cena for a rematch

As mentioned earlier, Cody lost his title at WrestleMania 41 due to interference from Travis Scott. Given the controversial finish to the match, The American Nightmare could challenge The Cenation Leader to a rematch.

If that is indeed the case, Cena's title reign could be short lived. Given the company can't have it's face losing to a part-timer twice in a row, fans should expect the ex-AEW star to dethrone Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title in the potential rematch.

Ad

#1. Cody Rhodes could challenge The Rock for Undisputed WWE Title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another potential direction could see John Cena relinquish the Undisputed WWE Title for The Rock. Given The Cenation Leader has sold his soul to The Final Boss, he could gift his title to The Rock in a wild twist.

If so, Cody Rhodes could target The Rock next. The Final Boss teased a potential match against Rhodes last year. While nothing has come of it yet, things may finally change if The Rock abuses his powers to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rhodes could challenge The Rock to a title match, which could be on the cards for SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.