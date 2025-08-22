John Cena to be removed from WWE Clash in Paris card on the day of the show? Potential explored

The final leg of John Cena's Farewell Tour is heating up. After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, The Never Seen 17 found himself on the receiving end of an F5 at the hands of a returning Brock Lesnar. Before the two former rivals cross paths again, Cena will have to deal with Logan Paul at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.The match was made official on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown after the social media megastar challenged John Cena. That said, August 31 could come with several twists and turns for The Franchise Player. There is a chance that Cena's match against The Maverick could be called off due to a backstage attack.Logan Paul has never shied away from using his celebrity status to his advantage. The Maverick is known to bring his &quot;entourage&quot; with him to WWE shows. On the day of the Clash in Paris event, the former United States Champion and his crew could launch a brutal attack on John Cena, potentially injuring the Hollywood megastar.This potential scenario may force WWE to tease the cancellation of Cena's scheduled bout against The Maverick due to the uncertainty surrounding The Franchise Player's availability. Of course, this would be done in kayfabe to build more intrigue around the match.Since John Cena has reverted to being a beloved babyface, a potential angle in which he can show his resilience and his signature &quot;Never Give Up&quot; attitude would be exciting for fans to witness. The sight of Cena ignoring the medical staff to drag himself out for a fight against Logan Paul would add more stakes and emotion to the bout at Clash in Paris.The announcement of John Cena vs. Logan Paul at the upcoming PLE was met with criticism from fans, as many felt it was a waste of one of Cena's limited appearances. Considering this, the Triple H-led creative team may book the aforementioned scenario to get the WWE Universe invested in the bout. That said, it is only speculation at this point.WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H heaps praise on John CenaThe term &quot;Greatest of All Time&quot; is often thrown around loosely in the world of pro wrestling. Given its highly subjective nature, the topic often sparks a debate among fans.John Cena has been given the moniker of The GOAT by WWE, and while some may not agree, one can't argue that Cena has earned the right to be in that conversation through years of hard work and dedication in the Stamford-based promotion. Another individual who considers John Cena to be the greatest of all time is WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.While speaking on ESPN's SportsCenter, The Game discussed Cena's Retirement Tour and heaped praise on The Last Real Champion.&quot;John is the greatest of all time. And I think that this type of tour shows why he is. For him, this, this sort of year-long tour is about him giving back. It's about him going to all these cities and towns that he has been to, that have made him one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, that have made him the Hollywood box office attraction that he is, that have made him so successful and helped him along that journey. This is him going back to them and saying, 'Thank you!'&quot; Triple H said.It will be intriguing to witness how The Never Seen 17 concludes his legendary in-ring career in December.