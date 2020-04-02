John Cena responds to Superstars who complain about WWE's schedule

WWE Superstars often spend 200+ days a year away from their families.

John Cena gave his thoughts about WWE on Corey Graves' podcast.

John Cena

John Cena has advised Superstars who struggle with the WWE schedule to ask for more time off.

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to cancel dozens of upcoming shows, there had been various stories from Superstars including Naomi and Sasha Banks about the company granting them time off when they asked for it.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Cena said WWE is more aware of its schedule and asks of its talent than ever before, and Superstars are allowed to take breaks whenever they like.

However, he acknowledged that many Superstars are unwilling to give up their 200+ days of work away from home because they want to remain relevant and make a good living out of the sports entertainment business.

“Talent can take as much time off as they want, but there’s the intrinsic battle of us like, ‘I don’t want to lose relevancy, I would like to make a good living out of this.’ It’s the push-pull. My thing is when people get in a place where they complain about the schedule and the grind, just don’t do it. Just don’t do it.”

Cena added that he rarely feels like he has had a bad day at work, which is why he never complained about WWE’s busy schedule during his full-time run with the company.

