John Cena to be revealed as the new leader of major WWE faction following his heel turn? Potential next booking step explored

John Cena pulled one of the biggest heel turns in the history of pro wrestling at the 2025 Elimination Chamber and shocked the world. As Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock's offer to become his “champion," Cena, surprisingly, emerged as The Final Boss' ally and attacked Rhodes, bloodying him up in the process.

The 16-time world champion has a lot of explaining to do after Elimination Chamber, as no one expected him to turn heel. Cena and The Rock are in an alliance, and given their stature within the company, it is safe to say they could be joined by other stars as well.

In a shocking twist, The Rock could bolster his squad's strength, ensuring that John Cena convincingly defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and could announce him as the new leader of The Bloodline faction. The heel stable has been in turmoil ever since Solo Sikoa lost his “Ula Fala” against Roman Reigns at RAW’s Netflix debut.

The entire Bloodline has been falling apart, with a dissension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu brewing. Before this reaches boiling point, The Rock, who many believe to be the true mastermind behind the heel stable, could introduce a new leader of the group in John Cena. With the entire Bloodline 2.0 by his side, Cena and The Final Boss’ alliance would be unstoppable.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative at this point.

Did John Cena injure Cody at the Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes had a tough night at Elimination Chamber as heel Cena viciously attacked him after The American Nightmare rejected the Final Boss’ offer and was beaten until he was all bloodied.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Cody Rhodes got injured during the shocking segment, and he reportedly busted his eardrums and got a black eye. While many assume John Cena was the one who caused the reported injury, the WOR believes it was Travis Scott’s stiff punch that hurt the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The American Nightmare will be addressing fans and Cena and Rock’s actions at the upcoming edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what he has to say.

