John Cena reveals the real reason he was on SmackDown last week

John Cena is back in WWE and also has a match at WrestleMania 36. The 16-time WWE champion will be taking on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt after the former Universal Champion issued a challenge on SmackDown last week.

WWE have announced that the match will take place but there was no word from Cena apart from a nod of approval when Wyatt issued the challenge. The leader of Cenation has now taken to Twitter to thank WWE on FOX and the WWE Universe for the reception he received on SmackDown.

He added that he had indeed come live on the show to say goodbye to the WWE Universe, but the challenge issued by Wyatt made him realize that WWE will always remain his home.

Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown. I went to Boston to say ‘goodbye’ but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home.

Now, onto #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/XFFPQg6bHR — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 3, 2020

Wyatt dropped the Universal title to Goldberg on Thursday at WWE Super ShowDown. He has not gone for a rematch for the title and it looks like he will be back taking out the WWE legends.

While Wyatt faces Cena at WrestleMania 36, Goldberg will be defending his Universal Title against Roman Reigns. Two other big matches have been confirmed for the show of shows with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar facing Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair facing NXT Women's champion, Rhea Ripley.