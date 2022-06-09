Who are John Cena's 5 greatest rivals?

John Cena has had a long and distinguished career in WWE, winning multiple championships and setting many records. A small part of his illustrious career was spent as an edgy and rebellious heel rapper who became a crowd favorite via trash talk at the expense of his rivals.

The bulk of his run, though, has been spent as a force for good, overcoming beasts, monsters, brutes, and other villains as the face of the company.

Both of these roles inevitably put him at odds with hundreds of superstars over the years, producing a bevy of iconic rivalries on top of which his star has risen. Some opponents have produced more memorable duels with the sixteen-time world champion than others, writing their names in history alongside his.

In commemoration of WWE's Cena month, let's rank The Cenation leader's five greatest rivals.

Honorable mention: Paul Heyman is the architect behind some of John Cena's greatest rivalries

Although John Cena has never stepped foot in the ring with Paul Heyman, the legendary manager might just be his greatest adversary. The former ECW owner has been the architect behind some of the biggest roadblocks faced by The Cenation leader.

From orchestrating Cena's loss to Rob Van Dam at ECW One Night Stand 2006 to managing some of his greatest rivals, Heyman has been a thorn in The Champ's side for years. Thus, while the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar delivered the blows in the ring, The Wise Man deserves his place among Cena's greatest foes.

#5: Brock Lesnar and John Cena have been fated to clash for two decades

Lesnar and Cena have fought some epic battles

Brock Lesnar and John Cena both graduated from the legendary OVW class of 2002. The Beast Incarnate was marked for success from the beginning, while Cena took a bit longer to get there. Once they arrived at the top, it was inevitable that they would collide.

Ever since their first feud during Lesnar's second WWE Championship reign, the duo have always delivered hard-hitting, sometimes brutal matches that kept the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. On top of the big fight feel, Cena's promo battles against Paul Heyman always hit the mark.

Their feuds after WrestleMania 28 and heading into Summerslam 2014 were among the best of the decade.

#4: The Rock vs John Cena is one of WWE's most bankable rivalries of all time

The Rock raises Cena's hand after their battle at WrestleMania 29

The greatness of The Rock's rivalry with John Cena is less about match quantity or quality than it is about mainstream appeal, significance and influence. Two of the biggest stars to ever grace the industry faced off in back-to-back WrestleMania main events, the first of which was one of the highest-grossing premium live events of all time.

The year-long build to their WrestleMania 28 clash also produced some of the best mic work ever seen between the two all-time promo greats. So, while this feud only spanned two matches, it ended up being one of, if not the, biggest box office draw ever, earning it a spot on this list.

#3: Randy Orton vs. John Cena is one of the longest-standing rivalries in WWE

Cena and Orton have had one of the greatest rivalries of the last 20 years

Randy Orton is the longest-standing rival of John Cena's career. Over more than twenty years together in OVW and WWE, The Champ and The Viper have been polar opposites in the fight between good and evil. They have faced each other 22 times in singles competition on television and premium live events, with The Cenation Leader holding a 13-7 Win-Loss record over his long-standing nemesis.

Having faced each other under almost every stipulation, getting personal with the involvement of family, and overseeing seven world championship title changes, this rivalry defined an era. If the WWE Universe and Orton himself have their way, they could meet again in a dream feud over a seventeenth world title win.

#2: CM Punk and John Cena's rivalry shook up the entire industry

Meersley @TheBigMeer CM Punk wins WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. CM Punk wins WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. https://t.co/DsYIpOPNSF

CM Punk and John Cena represented rival philosophies over their feud in WWE. The Straight Edge Superstar embodied the independent style, while The Champ was a homegrown star. They differed in style, ideology, and physique, but they shared incredible chemistry in the ring and on the mic.

The rivalry delivered classic matches and legendary promo segments, including the infamous "pipebomb," which shot Punk to superstardom. It played a part in the rise of new stars such as The Shield and has continued to influence the industry to this day.

#1: John Cena's rivalry against Edge had the biggest influence on The Champ's career

Cena throws Edge through two tables at Unforgiven 2006

John Cena's rivalry with Edge brought out the best of both men and defined the Ruthless Aggression and PG eras. The Ultimate Opportunist was the dirtiest player in WWE, while The Cenation leader was the ultimate hero. The Rated-R Superstar was the Roddy Piper to Cena's Hulk Hogan. It was a perfect contrast that resulted in both men becoming megastars.

From the first Money In The Bank cash-in at New Year's Revolution 2006 to the main event of WrestleMania 25, the two men drove each other to new heights. They gave their all to come out on top, with Cena's father and Edge's then-girlfriend Lita getting involved as things got personal.

So many legendary matches and segments came out of this incredible rivalry that naming them all would require a separate list. In terms of importance to Cena's career, Edge is his greatest rival.

