John Cena's final shot, Career vs Title match - 4 potential WWE WrestleMania 41 challengers for Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is over 110 days into his second reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. Since reclaiming the title from Jey Uso in October 2024, The Unpredictable Badass has been dominant, fending off the likes of Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. The 27-year-old is likely to go into WrestleMania 41, his first as a champion, writing the next chapter in the tale of his meteoric rise.

However, the Big Bad Booty's Nephew will have his work cut out for him, with multiple potential challengers gunning for his gold. Some of these possible opponents have been teased over the past few weeks, sizing up the champion in various confrontations. As The Show Of Shows draws nearer, it will be clearer who the chosen contender is, or more likely, who the chosen contenders are.

Here are four WWE Superstars who could challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#4. AJ Styles vs. Bron Breakker was teased upon The Phenomenal One's arrival on RAW

AJ Styles returned from a four-month injury layoff in the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble. It wasn't The Phenomenal One's night, but he put in a great shift, which got fans excited to witness his upcoming run. The excitement went through the roof when the two-time World Champion joined the RAW roster, opening up a multitude of potential dream matches.

One of the first such clashes teased on screen was against none other than Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. The duo had a tense staredown in a backstage segment, potentially foreshadowing a future showdown. Could Styles and Breakker mix it up at WrestleMania 41? It could be one of the best matches of the entire Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

#3. Penta has made an incredibly hot start on WWE RAW

Penta debuted in WWE on the January 13th, 2025 episode of RAW, defeating Chad Gable in an epic match. The legendary Luchador has since gone from strength to strength, building momentum with wins over Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne. He then had a tense backstage staredown with Bron Breakker, eyeing the Intercontinental Title rather curiously.

This immediately got fans interested in watching The Unpredictable Badass and The Man With No Fear throw down for the iconic championship. With WrestleMania 41 coming up, what better way to mark both men's first outing at The Show of Shows than with a title match? Breakker vs. Penta for the first time ever as a title match is undoubtedly fitting to grace the biggest stage in pro wrestling.

#2. The Intercontinental Championship could be John Cena's final shot at winning a title at his last WrestleMania

Will the former face of the company face the future franchise player at WrestleMania? [Images via: WWE.com]

WrestleMania 41 will be the last of John Cena's 23-year in-ring WWE career. The Cenation Leader will be hoping to claim a record 17th world title when his retirement tour rolls into Allegiant Stadium, but it's far from a foregone conclusion. With the likes of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins in his way, the 16-time world champion may not emerge victorious in the Elimination Chamber.

This could leave the Intercontinental Championship around Bron Breakker's waist as his final shot at glory at his last Showcase of the Immortals. The iconic title is the only major silverware missing from The Champ's legacy in the Stamford-based promotion, and winning it would allow him to become a Grand Slam Champion.

Could a dream match with Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title be John Cena's road to WrestleMania 41? Another veteran who has never won it might have something to say about that!

#1. Sheamus could dethrone Bron Breakker in a Career vs. Title match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Like John Cena, Sheamus has won every major accolade in WWE except the Intercontinental Championship. The Celtic Warrior has not only won the World, Tag, and United States titles, but has also won the Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank, and King Of The Ring. However, the title first won by Pat Patterson in 1979 has eluded him despite valiant efforts against iconic champions like Gunther.

Bron Breakker has thus far managed to keep the title out of the 47-year-old Irish Superstar's hands, but the veteran brawler isn't done with him. After coming within a hair's breadth of finally completing his cabinet at WrestleMania 39, the Great White might finally get to 'finish his story' at Allegiant Stadium by dethroning The Big Bad Booty's Nephew.

For extra stakes, it could even be a Career vs. Title match!

