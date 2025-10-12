John Cena's final WWE victory could have already happened

John Cena's final victory in WWE may have already happened. The 48-year-old is scheduled to compete in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.The Cenation Leader battled AJ Styles last night at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. The two legends put on a fantastic match, and in the end, it was Cena who emerged victorious.There have been recent reports claiming that Cena will be facing Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series next month, and a tournament will also be held to find out who his final opponent will be in the coming weeks on WWE television. Gunther is rumored to be Cena's last opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event later this year.It seems unlikely that John Cena would be capturing the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio towards the end of his time in the company. Gunther hasn't been seen since losing the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam earlier this year and would need a victory over Cena to re-establish himself.If Cena's final two opponents do turn out to be Dominik Mysterio and Gunther, the legend may have already won his final match in the company by defeating AJ Styles at Crown Jewel last night. The legend may spend his final days in the ring putting other stars over and giving back to the business before he retires from in-ring competition. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrock Lesnar destroyed John Cena in a squash match last month at Wrestlepalooza. The Beast Incarnate was not in action at Crown Jewel this past Saturday night.WWE legend reveals why one more match against John Cena didn't happenWrestling icon Rob Van Dam recently shared the unfortunate reason as to why he was unable to battle John Cena in a match during his retirement tour.Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, RVD stated that he was supposed to battle Cena one last time, but an injury prevented the match from happening.&quot;I was thinking, okay cool. I think this is gonna happen. I was feeling pretty good about the direction it was going. And then boom, boom, boom. I'm off my feet for most of the year with two broken heels,&quot; Van Dam said.TribaI Wrestling @TribalMegastarLINKI feel like AJ Styles should’ve been John Cena’s final opponent. There’s no chance any other match can be better than what we got at Crown Jewel 😭 It was the greatest match of Cena's farewell tour so far 🔥It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Cena's retirement tour in the weeks ahead.