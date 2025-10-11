WWE legend details unfortunate circumstances that led to scrapped match against John Cena (Exclusive)

WWE star John Cena is finishing up with his farewell tour. The Franchise Player has less than five dates on his final run before he hangs up his boots once and for all.
At Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena announced that he would soon be retiring from in-ring competition. During his final run, Cena won the elusive 17th World Championship. He had some stellar matches agaisnt the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, AJ Styles, and even Brock Lesnar.
Speaking with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter during an exclusive interview, Rob Van Dam said that he was in talks with WWE about a possible match against Cena. He mentioned that things were moving along well and he was almost ready to return to the ring for one final showdown against the Cenation Leader. However, the Hall of Famer detailed that he broke his heels and could not compete in the ring. This led to any possible plans for the match being scrapped.
"I was thinking, okay cool. I think this is gonna happen. I was feeling pretty good about the direction it was going. And then boom, boom, boom. I'm off my feet for most of the year with two broken heels," Van Dam said.
Rob Van Dam and John Cena had their most memorable match back in 2006 at ECW One Night Stand. RVD was Mr. Money in the Bank and cashed the briefcase against John who was the WWE Champion.
Cena walked into a very hostile Hammerstein Ballroom and put on a show for the fans. The match ended when Edge interfered and Speared Cena, allowing Van Dam to pin him and win the WWE Championship.
