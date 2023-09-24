John Cena's former rival to aid him against The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility

This week on SmackDown, John Cena did not have a great experience as not only was he viciously attacked, but Cena also lost his partner for Fastlane. On the blue brand, an attack from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa led to AJ Styles being stretchered out of the arena.

This led to Cena losing his partner for the match against The Bloodline members at Fastlane. Since this week's episode ended, many wonder who could team up with The Cenation Leader at the PLE. While there are many possibilities, John Cena's former rival could aid him against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The superstar in question is Randy Orton. Since May last year, Orton has been away from WWE due to an injury. However, in recent times, the superstar seems to have been cleared to compete, and he has also been spotted outside the performance center.

Since Orton does not have Riddle to team up anymore after the latter got released, WWE could use The Viper on SmackDown. Given the history Orton and Cena have shared over the years, seeing them both share the ring would be nostalgic for WWE fans. It will be interesting to see if WWE takes this angle.

John Cena faced 33-year-old WWE superstar after SmackDown

When fans saw John Cena decimated on SmackDown this week, it led to many of them being upset. After all, given the face he is, no one would like to see Cena in that spot. While the show ended with disappointment for those viewing it on television, the fans present in the arena were treated to something better.

After SmackDown went off the air, the fans at Desert Diamond Arena witnessed John Cena compete inside the ring, against Montez Ford in a dark match. Given this was the first time Ford and Cena were facing each other, it naturally led to excitement among those who witnessed it live.

However, per speculation, it seems before Ford, it was Angelo Dawkins who was going to face The Leader of Cenation. Regardless, the match between Cena and Ford happened, and to the happiness of those in the arena, the former was able to register a victory.

Naturally, this was a great end to a night filled with many emotions. Considering John Cena will appear on SmackDown next week, and hunt for a partner to replace Styles, it will be interesting to see who aligns with the 16-time World Champion.