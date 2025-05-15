John Cena's former rival to return after 9 years for a title shot? Exploring why it is possible

John Cena successfully defeated his arch-rival Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025 to seemingly conclude their feud. However, a ghost from his past might reappear after nine years for a title shot.

At WWE Backlash 2025, John Cena and Randy Orton squared off one last time to conclude their generational rivalry. The Undisputed WWE Champion retained the title after multiple officials were hit by RKOs and interference from R-Truth. Now that the dust has settled, a former rival could emerge from the darkness to attempt to dethrone the reigning champion.

This star is Alberto Del Rio, who had a memorable rivalry with John Cena in 2015-16. Fans might remember he answered the United States Championship Open Challenge at Hell in a Cell 2015 to capture the prestigious championship from the Cenation leader.

WWE recently announced the acquisition of AAA. Following that, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Triple H's company had signed several AAA wrestlers, including Alberto Del Rio. While that could just be a formality to bring the AAA talent under the WWE umbrella, we cannot rule out the possibility of the former World Heavyweight Champion's return. If it happens, it will be the first time fans will see him in Titanland in nine years.

It must be noted that Del Rio's return to challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see if the plans roll out.

Who else could challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship next?

After Backlash 2025, John Cena had a heated interaction with R-Truth, during which he hit the veteran wrestler with an Attitude Adjustment through the press conference table. There is a chance the two could battle for the world title at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

There is also a chance that R-Truth will not challenge for the title and will instead bring an ally to challenge the 17-time World Champion. This ally could very well be Cody Rhodes, as he might want a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship after losing it in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The upcoming weeks will likely reveal who will emerge as the next challenger for the wicked Cenation Leader.

