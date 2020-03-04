John Cena's heartfelt reaction to JBL's WWE Hall of Fame induction [Video]

Cena and JBL

On tonight's edition of WWE Backstage, former WWE Champion JBL was announced as the newest inductee into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame. JBL will join the likes of nWo and Batista in the famed hall.

Moments after the announcement was made, WWE Backstage host Renee Young informed JBL that one of his rivals had a special message for him. The rival was none other than 16-time World Champion John Cena. Here's what Cena had to say to JBL:

Hey John, it's John. Remember that young whippersnapper that you put over at WrestleMania for the strap? I just want to thank you for everything you have ever done for me. I have great perspective of all the people who have helped me throughout my journey and there's no me without you. We had some wonderful times, I hope that as you get inducted into the Hall of Fame, maybe you can relive those times and enjoy some of those memories like I do every single day and I'm really thankful for what you've done for me. As far as I'm concerned this is something you've absolutely earned, I never use the word deserved, you've earned every inch.

Cena and JBL engaged in a feud on the road to WrestleMania 21 back in 2005. Cena met JBL in one of the main events of the show and defeated him to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

Cena went on to successfully defend the title against JBL in an "I Quit" match to finish off the rivalry. He was later drafted to Monday Night RAW and the rest is history.