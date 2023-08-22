John Cena's new merchandise inspired by $360 Million worth American Oil Company? Connecting the dots!

WWE has dropped John Cena’s new merchandise ahead of his huge return to India for Superstar Spectacle in September. The new line is listed as a “special event item” and is available with worldwide shipping. The color scheme is similar to Gulf livery, the orange and blue combination introduced by Gulf Oil International in the late sixties.

It is possible John Cena’s new merchandise could’ve been inspired by the $360 million worth American oil giant. Cena is a motorsport enthusiast, and his latest merchandise, which combines orange and blue to a greater effect, could be a tribute to the iconic color scheme. Check out this side-by-side image of John Cena’s new merchandise and the Gulf livery.

Cena's new merchandise seems to be inspired by the iconic Gulf livery.

When he’s not busy filming in Hollywood or making WWE cameos, Cena is collecting cars. The 16-time World Champion has arguably the best car collection out of his peers in WWE. His insane collection includes American muscle, including Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Charger, as well as modern performance cars.

Cena’s passion for cars was on full display when he received his classic 1969 MGC GT from Ekstensive Metal Works. The vehicle received a resto-mod from the manufacturers and had hints of the old Gulf racing livery. The car and its proud owner were profiled on this episode of Texas Metal.

John Cena to appear on WWE SmackDown before Superstar Spectacle? Here’s what fans should know!

WWE confirmed the other day that Cena will work Superstar Spectacle in India. The company further stated that Cena will make a brief stop on SmackDown just a week before WWE comes to Hyderabad for their big show.

The Cenation leader will appear on the September 1, 2023, episode of the blue brand. Cena could be involved in a segment with this top star to plant seeds for a huge match at Superstar Spectacle on September 8.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book John Cena’s WWE return.

