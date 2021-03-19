John Cena's top 5 WrestleMania matches

WrestleMania without John Cena just doesn't feel right. Sure, many WWE fans have now gotten used to Cena not being a prominent player on WWE TV on a weekly basis. But the multi-time WWE World Champion definitely remains a big part of WrestleMania's elusive history.

Throughout the years, John Cena has competed against some of the best Superstars at The Grandest Stage of Them All. From veterans like Edge and Triple H to up-and-comers such as The Miz and Bray Wyatt, Cena has shared the ring with various stars.

John Cena's transition into a part-timer doesn't take away from the fact that The Leader of the Cenation has done his bit to make WrestleMania as entertaining as possible.

Any and every achievement comes with sacrifice. Do not blindly think that when you decide to pursue a goal, your current life balance will stay intact. Adapt. Overcome. Achieve. — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 19, 2021

The latest example of this pattern came last year, when John Cena delivered a classic 'Mania match against The Fiend. With WWE being forced to host WrestleMania behind closed doors, Cena and The Fiend stepped up big time and put together one of the best cinematic matches of all time.

Rumors have suggested that the former world champion might not be appearing at this year's WrestleMania 37. With WWE set to bring back the live crowd at Raymond James Stadium, Cena's absence will definitely be felt if he indeed misses out on WrestleMania.

However, with WWE's biggest annual show right around the corner, this seems like the perfect time to revisit some of John Cena's old classics from WrestleMania.

#5. John Cena vs. The Fiend - WrestleMania 36

John Cena vs. The Fiend

At WrestleMania 36, John Cena and The Fiend delivered an all-time classic and a match that one usually wouldn't expect to see on WWE TV. In the lead-up to 'Mania 36, Cena had claimed that a spot at the biggest WWE show of the year should be earned and not handed to Superstars.

This stance eventually prompted a challenge from The Fiend, and John Cena agreed to face Bray Wyatt's alter ego. At the event, Cena and Wyatt put on a masterpiece in a Firefly Fun House Match.

The match reflected on the various stages of Cena's career as he went through a series of dream sequences.

Wyatt even appeared in his former persona, as The Wyatt Family cult-leader, and reminded John Cena of the outcome of their first 'Mania meeting at WrestleMania XXX. During the match, Cena even portrayed "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan while Wyatt played the role of nWo's Eric Bischoff.

In the closing stages, Wyatt hit Sister Abigail and the Mandible Claw on John Cena to eventually secure the win.

