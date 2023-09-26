John Cena's WWE Fastlane match to be changed? Potential plans and why it may happen

WWE Monday Night RAW was a big show. Fan favorite Tegan Nox was on the receiving end of a new push, the war between Judgment Day and the top babyfaces of the brand continued, and Seth Rollins made his Fastlane intentions very clear.

Speaking of Fastlane, a match teased during Friday Night SmackDown was officially announced on RAW. John Cena is set to clash with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, seemingly in a Handicap Match. This comes after their brutal beatdown that hospitalized AJ Styles this past Friday.

While the odds certainly seem stacked against The Face That Runs The Place, Cena may not end up battling Solo and Jimmy in a Handicap Match at all. Instead, John may have a new partner come Friday or next week. That partner's name is LA Knight.

Expand Tweet

According to reports, LA Knight was meant to be John's partner for the big show. He was pulled from Friday Night SmackDown this past week due to contracting Covid-19. He was told to join Cena's side at the big show.

If The Megastar recovers ahead of WWE Fastlane, he will likely be inserted into the bout. This could come as soon as this upcoming SmackDown episode or before the Premium Live Event. As a result, the match will become John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

A major World Heavyweight Championship match was announced for WWE Fastlane

The Handicap Match wasn't the only bout announced for the Fastlane Premium Live Event during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins accepted a major challenge for the upcoming show.

The Visionary came out to the ring to make one last attempt at fighting Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style didn't join Seth in the ring, but he cut a scathing promo on him on the Titantron.

With that, Nakamura revealed when he would challenge Rollins for gold and upped the ante. The two men will clash for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Fastlane in a Last Man Standing Match.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, this will be the first-ever Last Man Standing Match that The Visionary will have in WWE. Given how heated the rivalry between the two has gotten, Seth has no better opponent to fight in such a dangerous stipulation bout.

With just two matches announced for Fastlane, there will be many more announcements in regards to the card for the show in the coming weeks. What other bouts may make the final card? Fans will all find out sooner rather than later.