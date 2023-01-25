John Cena once gave a piece of crucial advice to top female WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

Many fans regard Becky Lynch as one of the greatest female superstars in WWE history. Lynch has done it all in the squared circle and learned from the best in the business.

John Cena has advised many WWE Superstars over the years. He once had a heart-to-heart conversation with Becky Lynch, and straight-out asked her who she was.

"I used to always ask John Cena for advice. And when I asked him, he said, 'I don't know who you are.' He's like, 'Who are you?' And I said, 'Well, yeah I'm Becky.' Like, but they know who I am, obviously I wouldn't say this to him, but they know who I am, they're chanting my name," Lynch recalled.

Lynch added that she fully agreed with what Cena said to her:

"But he was right. I didn't know who I was. Like, I didn't know, apart from being Becky. The Irish Lasskicker. What the hell was The Irish Lasskicker, because I would always get my lass kicked. So, I didn't know, and I didn't really have an identity, I was searching for that, and I was the little scrappy underdog from Ireland, but it wasn't immediately establishable."

John Cena has massive respect for Becky Lynch

Cena and Becky Lynch have done incredibly well as WWE Superstars and are sure-fire future Hall of Famers. Cena is now a full-fledged Hollywood star, and Big Time Becks is also eyeing a Hollywood career.

Lynch once revealed that The Rock and John Cena guided her in her quest to become a Hollywood star.

Cena recently returned to the ring and teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. If recent reports hold any truth, Cena will be a part of this year's WrestleMania and will be featured in a marquee match.

