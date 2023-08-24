The anticipation among Indian fans is growing as John Cena's return to India approaches. The Superstar Spectacle event in September will also mark the Cenation Leader's first-ever match on Indian soil. Adding to the excitement, Cena's scheduled appearance on SmackDown on August 1, 2023, may set the stage for a potential clash at the Superstar Spectacle.

The company might have a significant surprise in store for Cena's appearance in India. One which could involve the return of The Great Khali, one of Cena's former rivals, to the company.

Cena faced Great Khali at One Night Stand 2007

For those who might not be aware, The Great Khali and John Cena share a rich history from Khali's time in the Stamford-based promotion. Notably, Cena once even addressed the audience in Hindi, India's native language, which garnered considerable appreciation from the WWE Universe in India. Moreover, during Cena's birthday celebration in the company, The Great Khali serenaded him with a song.

These instances stand out as meaningful moments where Khali and Cena shared the spotlight in WWE. Both the stars also competed against each other during The Punjabi Playboy's early days in the company. Considering WWE's return to India after a six-year hiatus, the possibility of the Indian legend's involvement in the event seems highly plausible.

Collaborating with none other than John Cena, the WWE Hall of Famer, could make for a captivating segment. Especially given the setting of the show in India. The return of The Great Khali, combined with John Cena's presence, has the potential to create a memorable and heartwarming moment for both the WWE Universe and Indian fans alike.

Major title match confirmed after John Cena return announcement

Following the announcement of John Cena's participation in the India event, Jinder Mahal has taken the opportunity to unveil the first match for the upcoming show. Thanks to The Modern Day Maharaja, fans now know that the initial match on the card will feature none other than the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

In a high-stakes showdown, Zayn and Owens will defend their tag team titles against the formidable duo of Indus Sher. Adding to the intrigue, Jinder Mahal will be present in Saurav and Rinku's corner, raising questions of his possible interference in the match. Notably, this will mark the first time that Indus Sher has competed for the tag titles on their home turf in India.

Given the Indian setting of the event, the prominence of an Indian superstar in a significant role is a natural expectation. This Championship match raises an intriguing question: Could the Superstar Spectacle 2023 witness a potential title change or not?

Would you like to see Indus Sher capture the tag titles on their home turf? Sound off in the comments section below.

