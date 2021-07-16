"I will bring it next week" - John Cena surprised WWE stars with a rarely used gimmick

WWE legend John Cena surprised Kalisto and two other members of Lucha House Party when he appeared in his alter ego, Juan Cena.

Cena wrestled under a mask and introduced the "Juan Cena" gimmick back in 2010 during live shows. He was in a storyline with Wade Barrett and The Nexus where he was to be fired if Barrett was defeated by Randy Orton. The Nexus leader lost and Cena was fired following which he appeared in a few house shows as Juan Cena.

He brought back the gimmick while appearing in a backstage segment with Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik - Lucha House Party. Kalisto, in his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, spoke about how John Cena reintroduced the character, albeit briefly.

"It was cool and it was interesting. Me, Lince and Metalik got together and were like 'Yeah he [John] has a mask, he is Juan Cena.' Lince, I and Metalik went to talk to him and he was like 'what do you think?' We were like 'it's cool.' So he went 'OK, I will bring it next week.' He brought it and he was like 'Si cabrones [yeah f*ckers]. Lu-cha Lu-cha.' I'm like alright this is so dope man. I love the fact that John never says no. He will sit down if you have a question, he is always willing to give you time. It's a whole different world to how it was when I first got there," said Kalisto about John Cena.

Kalisto praised Cena for helping him during his time in WWE. The latter advised the former WWE star on controlling and working with the crowd.

John Cena's current status in WWE

John Cena and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam?

John Cena hasn't been on WWE television since last year's WrestleMania, but the 16-time world champion could be returning soon.

A recent report has revealed that he could return on the July 23rd episode of SmackDown.

Rumors suggest he could face current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

I’m so happy and excited for the @WWE Superstars and of course the BIGGEST superstar IN the #WWE… the @WWEUniverse! I’ll be watching very closely! https://t.co/qtFptLB0Bi — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 15, 2021

