John Cena teases his WWE return? Exploring potential hint involving 35-year-old star

John Cena is currently absent from WWE television due to his Hollywood commitments and other endeavors outside the squared circle. His most recent appearance was at Money in the Bank 2023, where Cena engaged in a heated confrontation with Grayson Waller. It eventually ended with Cena delivering his signature move, the Attitude Adjustment, to Waller.

The WWE Universe is always excited about the potential return of John Cena. A recent social media post by The Cenation Leader has fueled speculation that he might be hinting at wrestling another match in the company. Taking to Instagram, he recently shared a photo of Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Cena's Instagram posts don't include captions, forcing fans to decipher the meaning behind the pictures. While many believe the veteran could face The Ring General next, he could have simply posted the 35-year-old's picture to acknowledge his iconic title reign.

For those unaware, currently, Gunther holds the record for the second-longest Intercontinental Championship reign in WWE history, as his title reign recently surpassed 433 days. If the Imperium leader holds the gold for 21 days more, he will break the record set by The Honky Tonk Man for the longest reign with the IC Title.

It's not uncommon for Cena to share images of fellow WWE Superstars without providing context. These enigmatic posts engage his followers and spark discussions on his social media platforms. However, it will still be interesting to see whether Gunther & Cena will collide with each other. There is also an interesting fact that Cena has never held the IC Title in his storied career.

When is John Cena expected to return?

In his most recent WWE match, John Cena competed against Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, the 16-time world champion ended up on the losing side.

As for Cena's return to the company, he will likely make his in-ring comeback next year in WWE. His return options could include Royal Rumble 2024 or WrestleMania 40. Many fans have expressed their desire to see Cena face Randy Orton for the final time at next year's 'Mania. Hence, the company could book them in a high-profile match at the show.

John Cena made his surprise comeback at MITB 2023

The decision for Cena to remain on the sidelines could be due to the absence of a significant premium live event in the WWE calendar later this year.

The Grandest Stage of Them All is known for some surprise appearances and matches. Hence, booking Cena for the show will increase the hype around WrestleMania 40.