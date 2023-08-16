Randy Orton to wrestle 46-year-old veteran for the final time? WWE Universe thinks so

Randy Orton is currently one of the most anticipated superstars absent from WWE television. The Viper's last appearance was on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown in a Tag Team Championship Unification match. While fans eagerly await Orton's return, there has been recent discussion about him facing John Cena for the final time at WrestleMania 40.

This idea emerged from a Twitter post where a fan asked who John Cena should face if he returns to next year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

Many fans suggested the Viper should be Cena's opponent in their ultimate clash. The rivalry between the two legends has left a lasting impact since its inception in 2007 when Orton attacked Cena on a July 23rd episode of Monday Night RAW.

Their rivalry has spawned various matches and unique stipulations, making it one of the most iconic and intense feuds in WWE history. The possibility of another encounter between these two stars has always excited fans. It remains to be seen if the company plans to rekindle this legendary rivalry.

WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to take place at the Lincoln Financial Field. Cena is rumored to appear at the event, having faced Austin Theory in a United States Championship match at this year's Show of Shows, resulting in a loss. Fans eagerly await how the company will feature The Champ in the upcoming edition of the year's biggest show.

When is Randy Orton expected to return?

As of now, there haven't been any official reports confirming the return of Randy Orton. Speculations suggest that the 14-time World Champion might still not be medically cleared to compete in the squared circle.

The upcoming premium live event of the company is Payback 2023, and there's a possibility that the Viper could return at the event.

Especially in light of the recent tag team formation between Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre, it's possible that Randy Orton might return to confront his former RKBro partner. This could potentially lead to a feud between Orton and Riddle, an angle that has been rumored for a while.

Randy Orton is currently a 14x World Champion in WWE

The anticipation surrounding Orton's return would undoubtedly generate excitement among the WWE Universe and could potentially boost viewership for the red brand. If The Viper were to return with his heel persona, it would be intriguing to see how the company would book him.

Moreover. it will be interesting to see whether Randy Orton would get a chance to capture his 15th World Championship upon his return.

