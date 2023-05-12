John Cena or The Rock: Who is better in the Fast and Furious franchise?

Many WWE Superstars have made the move into Hollywood, and among the most prominent are John Cena and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Both have been highly successful, despite widespread initial doubt at the beginning of their acting careers. These two have not only crossed paths in the ring, but in their newfound profession as well, during the Fast and Furious franchise.

John Cena will return to the series in the tenth edition of the Fast and Furious Franchise, marking his second appearance as Dominic Toretto's long-lost brother, Jakob.

On the other hand, Johnson was prevalent in the franchise and appeared in four of the movies as Luke Hobbs. While fans have to wait a couple more weeks until opinions can be made on Cena's new role, The Rock already has a large fanbase behind his own character. The People's Champ even earned himself a spin-off movie, Hobbs & Shaw, impressing fans with action stunts and character chemistry.

Unfortunately, The Rock won't be featured in the upcoming movie due to his ongoing feud with Vin Diesel, so it is hard to compare the two WWE icons in the franchise.

The Fast and Furious series began in 2001 and centered around a group of street racers and car enthusiasts that become involved in heists and other criminal activities. Fast X will be the tenth installment, set to arrive in cinemas on May 19.

John Cena on his feud with The Rock

One of the most notable feuds in WWE history that began in 2012 was between The Rock and John Cena, with many similarities between their careers. The two stars' history is marred by their real-life drama.

While Cena took shots at Johnson and called him a part-time wrestler, it now seems like water under the bridge, according to Mallika Singh of Fandomwire. The former Heavyweight Champion praised The Game Plan actor and confessed his regrets for making negative comments.

"It was stupid of me. It genuinely was. That was my perspective at the time. For me to not be able to see Dwayne’s vision on what he wanted to do personally, and how his personal success could affect a growing global brand, that was just ignorant on my part," said Cena. [H/T Fandomwire]

With their seamless transition from one industry to another, Rock and John Cena have secured a permanent place in pop culture history. Whether battling it out in the ring or captivating audiences on-screen, these two icons never fail to entertain fans.

