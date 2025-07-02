John Cena to turn babyface after Cody Rhodes forms alliance with WWE Attitude Era legend? Exploring the possibility

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to lock horns at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This is an interesting tale where Rhodes has been a true babyface while Cena has been the antagonist so far. However, fans could witness a seismic shift in this storyline as The Cenation Leader may be on the verge of a massive character change.

Rumors have been swirling that Cody Rhodes could join forces with The Rock and beat John Cena at SummerSlam to regain the coveted WWE Title. The speculation arose due to the fact that The American Nightmare has been teasing his heel turn lately. During an interview with Kay Adams at 'Fanatics Fest,' Rhodes stated that he is at the tail-end of his babyface run in WWE.

That was not it; what raised eyebrows is his mentioning of the Attitude Era legend in that very conversation. The former Undisputed WWE Champion said that he would have already turned heel by now if things had gone as per The Rock. There is a good possibility that he would eventually end up selling his soul to The Final Boss, and that could happen at SummerSlam this year.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Cody Rhodes started to show shades of his heel turn, which was visible at Night of Champions. The 40-year-old made one thing very clear that he could go to any lengths to reclaim the Undisputed Title, even if that means choosing the easy way. It was seen during his match against Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, WWE's QB1 joining forces with The Rock could eventually lead to John Cena turning babyface. The WWE legend is almost at the final pages of his farewell tour and him retiring as a heel is unlikely. Therefore, SummerSlam could be the place where The Unseen 17 officially reverts to his babyface gimmick. However, this is entirely speculation as of now.

John Cena's rivalry with Cody Rhodes to end at SummerSlam?

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have been involved in a heated feud since Elimination Chamber. While WrestleMania 41 witnessed their first-ever encounter, SummerSlam is expected to see the second chapter in their rivalry. Fans have been wondering if this feud could culminate at the August PLE.

There are chances that WWE puts an end to this rivalry at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The 2025 King of the Ring is set to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. There is a high possibility that he would reclaim the coveted title by defeating the WWE legend.

If it happens, the company would likely put the two stars in separate directions. By then, John Cena would have a handful of days left in his farewell tour, and WWE would likely book him in fresh feuds. The company would make sure to accentuate his every last appearance.

Therefore, it is plausible that the Cena-Rhodes feud will see its final chapter at SummerSlam in MetLife Stadium. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for both superstars.

