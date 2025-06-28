John Cena to turn babyface and lose his WWE Title due to Roman Reigns before SummerSlam? Analyzing the hints

John Cena successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions 2025. However, his reign might be cut short very soon.

At Night of Champions, John Cena battled CM Punk one last time to defend his title. The two gave it their all in a match that also featured interferences from Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Penta, and Sami Zayn. After loads of drama, The Greatest of All Time retained his title by taking advantage of Rollins' interference in the battle. Interestingly, there were notable signs of a potential babyface turn from the champion.

Cena refused to hit his opponent with the Undisputed WWE Title and also helped him fend off the heels during the main event. If a babyface turn is in the plans before SummerSlam, an interesting scenario could materialize. Seth Rollins could attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract again before The Biggest Party of the Summer, and Roman Reigns could finally return to ensure he isn't successful. At such a time, the 17-time World Champion could refuse aid and take out Reigns, leaving Rollins to take advantage.

This could lead to The Visionary becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion and rekindling the iconic rivalry between John Cena and Roman Reigns. If something like this happens, shockwaves will be sent throughout the fan base.

However, it must be noted that the above scenario is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

What could happen once John Cena turns babyface during his WWE Farewell Tour?

John Cena has been a heel for the majority of his ongoing Farewell Tour. However, there is a chance he will turn babyface in the near future. If that happens, fans could see him face his iconic rivals, who are currently the heels in WWE. This list includes names like Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Rusev.

The biggest feud that could materialize out of his potential babyface turn will be against The Rock, who was originally involved in his monumental heel turn in the first place. One last confrontation between the two legends will be something fans will greatly appreciate. Moreover, it could arguably be the perfect final match of his Farewell Tour.

