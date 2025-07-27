  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • John Cena to turn babyface after The Rock introduces WWE star as a new Corporate Champion? Exploring possible SummerSlam ending

John Cena to turn babyface after The Rock introduces WWE star as a new Corporate Champion? Exploring possible SummerSlam ending

By Love Verma
Modified Jul 27, 2025 04:38 GMT
John Cena will face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam! [Image credits: WWE YT channel]
John Cena will face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam! [Image credits: WWE YT channel]

WWE SummerSlam is set to be a big night for John Cena as he will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is heading strong on the Road to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Even Rhodes forced the Last Real Champion to sign the contract last week on SmackDown. Although The Franchise Player is currently a heel, an unexpected twist could happen at SummerSlam when Cena might turn babyface after The Rock introduces Seth Rollins as his newest corporate champion.

The Final Boss is currently absent from the company and last appeared at the 2025 Elimination Chamber event. During that PLE, Cena turned into a villainous star and joined forces with The People's Champion, and eventually became his corporate champion at WrestleMania 41.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

If the 17-time World Champion manages to retain the title against Rhodes, Seth Rollins might shock the world by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Visionary suffered a real injury at Saturday Night's Main Event against LA Knight. Since then, Rollins has been written off television, but there is no fixed timeline for his return.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

Additionally, the severity of the injury has yet to be disclosed, which increases the likelihood of a huge surprise at WWE SummerSlam. If the injury turns out to be minor, The Architect might recover in time for The Biggest Party of the Summer and finally cash in his MITB contract. Seth could cash in when Cena might be celebrating his potential victory over Cody Rhodes.

After dethroning The Franchise Player, WWE might reveal that Rollins and Rock are now allies, and that The Visionary is ultimately the newest corporate champion for The Final Boss. This could cause the Last Real Champion to switch character and turn into a heroic star again.

Ad

Although this story is based on speculation, SummerSlam Premium Live Event has traditionally been used to unfold major surprises, and this year, Cena turning face could be one of them.

Why WWE needs to book a double turn at SummerSlam 2025, a veteran reveals the reason

A double turn at SummerSlam is also expected by the WWE Universe. This means that not only will Cena turn into a babyface, but Cody Rhodes might also turn heel at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Recently, on Sportskeeda's BroDown, wrestling veteran Vince Russo explained why the company must book this double turn. He asserted that with this move, WWE can reset everything, and he also marked Rhodes as a prominent heel star.

"I did not listen to a word of this promo. Cody Rhodes' promos are a channel changer for me. They've been a channel changer for a very, very long time. So, I fast forwarded through it. I did not listen to a word of this. And bro, I'm not even going to say I pray because quite frankly, I really don't care what they do, but the reality of the situation is they need to do a double turn. Cody is a freaking heel. Cody has been a heel from day one and maybe if they turn Cody heel, that will force them to reset everything," Russo said.
Ad

Overall, the Rhodes vs. Cena SummerSlam match opens endless possibilities, and only time will tell what will happen when these two megastars clash at the upcoming WWE event.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications