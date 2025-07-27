John Cena to turn babyface after The Rock introduces WWE star as a new Corporate Champion? Exploring possible SummerSlam ending

WWE SummerSlam is set to be a big night for John Cena as he will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is heading strong on the Road to The Biggest Party of the Summer. Even Rhodes forced the Last Real Champion to sign the contract last week on SmackDown. Although The Franchise Player is currently a heel, an unexpected twist could happen at SummerSlam when Cena might turn babyface after The Rock introduces Seth Rollins as his newest corporate champion.The Final Boss is currently absent from the company and last appeared at the 2025 Elimination Chamber event. During that PLE, Cena turned into a villainous star and joined forces with The People's Champion, and eventually became his corporate champion at WrestleMania 41.If the 17-time World Champion manages to retain the title against Rhodes, Seth Rollins might shock the world by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Visionary suffered a real injury at Saturday Night's Main Event against LA Knight. Since then, Rollins has been written off television, but there is no fixed timeline for his return.Additionally, the severity of the injury has yet to be disclosed, which increases the likelihood of a huge surprise at WWE SummerSlam. If the injury turns out to be minor, The Architect might recover in time for The Biggest Party of the Summer and finally cash in his MITB contract. Seth could cash in when Cena might be celebrating his potential victory over Cody Rhodes.After dethroning The Franchise Player, WWE might reveal that Rollins and Rock are now allies, and that The Visionary is ultimately the newest corporate champion for The Final Boss. This could cause the Last Real Champion to switch character and turn into a heroic star again.Although this story is based on speculation, SummerSlam Premium Live Event has traditionally been used to unfold major surprises, and this year, Cena turning face could be one of them.Why WWE needs to book a double turn at SummerSlam 2025, a veteran reveals the reasonA double turn at SummerSlam is also expected by the WWE Universe. This means that not only will Cena turn into a babyface, but Cody Rhodes might also turn heel at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Recently, on Sportskeeda's BroDown, wrestling veteran Vince Russo explained why the company must book this double turn. He asserted that with this move, WWE can reset everything, and he also marked Rhodes as a prominent heel star.&quot;I did not listen to a word of this promo. Cody Rhodes' promos are a channel changer for me. They've been a channel changer for a very, very long time. So, I fast forwarded through it. I did not listen to a word of this. And bro, I'm not even going to say I pray because quite frankly, I really don't care what they do, but the reality of the situation is they need to do a double turn. Cody is a freaking heel. Cody has been a heel from day one and maybe if they turn Cody heel, that will force them to reset everything,&quot; Russo said.Overall, the Rhodes vs. Cena SummerSlam match opens endless possibilities, and only time will tell what will happen when these two megastars clash at the upcoming WWE event.