John Cena to turn face after heartbreaking WWE release? Possibility explored

John Cena shocked the world by turning heel during his farewell tour at the Elimination Chamber PLE. He is currently in his 17th reign as WWE world champion and has vowed to ruin professional wrestling. However, Cena might turn back into a babyface soon after hearing the heartbreaking news of R-Truth's WWE release.

Ad

The Last Real Champion faced off against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event. This match was made official after Truth interfered in the John Cena vs. Randy Orton match at Backlash, following which Cena put Truth through a table during the post-show press conference.

Cena beat Truth in the match, but hesitated to use the championship belt against him, before ultimately hitting him with a low blow to pin him. After Truth's release, Cena could start blaming himself for this incident as he defeated him in his last TV special match.

Ad

Trending

The guilt could overpower Cena and push him towards becoming his older self. Cena could finally turn back into a babyface, potentially around SummerSlam. He could also push WWE to rehire Truth after this to pay for his actions.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

While this is all speculation, it will be interesting to see whether John Cena blames himself for Truth's release.

John Cena reacts to the WWE release of R-Truth

The Cenation Leader reacted to the shocking news of the release of former United States Champion R-Truth. The news came only two weeks after the two men squared off at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIX.

Ad

For their match in Tampa, Florida, R-Truth wore his own version of a John Cena T-shirt to the ring that said 'Ron Cena.' R-Truth, who referred to Cena as his 'childhood hero,' lost to Cena in the non-title match.

The Last Real Champion reacted to Truth's release after sharing a picture of the 53-year-old wearing the 'Ron Cena' merch on his Instagram.

Cena has hinted at turning back into a babyface during the past few weeks. It will be interesting to see if or when he goes back to his old ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More