John Cena to turn heel and face major WWE star after 7 years at WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential swerve

John Cena is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion due to his Hollywood commitments. The last time Cena appeared on WWE television was at Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, where The Cenation Leader got viciously squashed by the hands of Solo Sikoa in a singles bout.

However, Cena's recent actions led to the potential assumption that the 16-time World Champion might be finally planning for a heel turn upon his return. Additionally, The Champ might clash against Randy Orton in a gigantic showdown at WrestleMania 40. This probable belief stems from the recent social media posts of John Cena.

In three of his latest Instagram posts, The Cenation Leader initially posted a picture of an hourglass, which probably indicates that the time was running out. Later, he posted New World Order's merchandise and an image of young Randy Orton holding the WWE Championship.

For those unaware, The Viper has recently expressed his desire to face John Cena again, but this time at WrestleMania. It should be noted that John Cena and Randy Orton last wrestled against each other on February 7, 2017. Moreover, in his latest interview, Orton discussed how the match needed to have a championship on the line as well. Thus, Cena posting Orton's picture with the WWE Championship fuels the speculation of another epic showdown between the two megastars in the company.

As we are on the Road to WrestleMania 40, it will be intriguing to witness how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks and when The Cenation Leader will make his in-ring comeback.

WWE Superstar John Cena wants to have his retirement match in London, United Kingdom

John Cena is definitely one of the most beloved stars in the history of professional wrestling. However, in a recent interview with The One Show, The Champ expressed his desire to wrestle in his retirement match in London, United Kingdom. The 16-time World Champion disclosed that, according to him, fans in the United Kingdom are the best WWE fans, especially in London.

Cena further added that he might not be able to choose his final opponent for his retirement match, but if he could choose the venue for the same, he would choose London as the location.

“Fans in the UK, WWE fans, they’re the best & fans in London specifically they will let you know how they feel & I don’t think I’ll be able to choose my opponent but if I could choose a venue it’d be the O2 in London," John Cena said.

Besides talking about his retirement match's location, The Champ, during another interview, had also disclosed that he was planning to retire from WWE before he turned 50.

