Randy Orton to bring back 46-year-old veteran for blockbuster WrestleMania feud? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton is currently scheduled for a gigantic championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. For those who might not know, The Viper is set for a major fatal four-way showdown where he will clash against Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout.

Besides this, the recent statements from The Apex Predator led to many fans believe that Randy Orton might bring back John Cena for a WrestleMania feud in the near future.

This potential belief stems after the latest episode of WWE Bump, where Orton revealed that he was manifesting a dream showdown where he will face John Cena at WrestleMania in a title bout.

The 14-time world champion expressed that both he and Cena hold a history of war between each other and this match was something that not only Orton wanted, but also something fans will eat up. Since then, many fans have been assuming that The Viper might bring back The Cenation Leader and wrestle him in their first ever WrestleMania singles bout.

The probable scenario that might unfold could see The Apex Predator winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Royal Rumble 2024. This could eventually result in the return of John Cena and a showdown between these two at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, it is important to note that Randy Orton has already claimed that he was not giving any sort of confirmation for this dream contest to unfold but he was just divulging his dream clash in the company.

Randy Orton praises Roman Reigns ahead of Royal Rumble 2024

Since becoming the world champion, Roman Reigns has been showcasing his dominance in the company. The Bloodline Leader has already defeated names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Goldberg in his current title reign.

However, in the same episode of WWE Bump, The Viper also broke character and showered high praise for The Tribal Chief. Randy Orton stated that:

"Roman Reigns, I already used the conditioner line on AJ (Styles). But I know that Roman uses some great hair products. In all honesty, I'd say, gosh, The Head of the Table, The Big Dog, he truly is The Head of the Table," he said. [From 39:36 - 39:57]

Besides this, the company has also announced a contract signing of this Fatal Four-Way Match for the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.

It will be intriguing to witness what happens when all four stars will be in the same ring before their anticipated clash.

