"Don't fumble this Triple H" - WWE fans push for Randy Orton dream WrestleMania match

WWE fans are hoping to see a dream match suggested by Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40 in April.

The veteran was out for more than a year due to a back injury but returned at Survivor Series 2023 to a thunderous ovation. He is determined to get revenge on The Bloodline for taking him out in 2022 and has signed a contract with SmackDown to ensure future encounters with the heel faction. The Legend Killer will be competing against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble on January 27.

However, he has revealed that another former rival would be his ideal match at WrestleMania. Speaking on WWE's The Bump earlier today, Randy Orton disclosed that he has never faced John Cena in a singles match at WrestleMania, and that would be a dream match for him.

WWE fans have reacted to Orton's dream match, and most fans are hoping to see it become a reality at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. One fan even personally tagged Triple H and implored him not to "fumble" this opportunity.

Fans are hoping to see Orton vs. Cena at WrestleMania.

Bill Apter believes Randy Orton already has his perfect WWE opponent

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently pitched a marquee match between Randy Orton and Gunther.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has established himself as a dominant force on the red brand. He is the leader of the Imperium faction, which is currently involved in a rivalry with New Day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter suggested that Gunther defend the Intercontinental Championship against Randy Orton. Apter noted that the two superstars are on different brands at the moment, but that issue can easily be resolved ahead of the match.

"Well I said this on UnSKripted. And I know people yell at me, 'Hey Apter, don't you watch these shows? This guy is on this brand...' There are ways to switch brands if they wanna do it. To me, Randy Orton is the guy that has to do that. Perfect match in my opinion." [0:50 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long agreed with Bill Apter, and you can check out the full conversation in the video below:

John Cena battled Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39 but came up short. It will be interesting to see if the veteran returns to the ring once again at WrestleMania 40 later this year.

